ERP rates to rise by S$1 at two locations from Jun 29; charges for Orchard area may resume
ERP rates will be discounted during the June school holiday period from Jun 2 to Jun 28 at six locations.
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be increased by S$1 at two locations from Jun 29, bringing prices to as much as S$5 at certain timings.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (May 25) that traffic has built up along various stretches of expressways based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in April.
“To manage congestion, ERP rates at these locations will be increased by S$1 with effect from Jun 29,” it said in a press release.
The new rates are:
“Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes,” LTA said.
LTA also said it is considering reinstating ERP operations for the Orchard area, which has been unpriced since April 2020, after closely monitoring traffic conditions.
“Speeds within Orchard have persistently remained below optimal since October 2025,” the authority said.
“If road congestion deteriorates further next quarter, LTA will resume ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon.”
Rates for the other previously announced timeslots/gantries remain unchanged.
“LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted,” the authority said.
SCHOOL HOLIDAY DISCOUNT
During the June school holiday period from Jun 2 to Jun 28, there will be a discount of ERP rates at six locations for 18 specified time periods, LTA announced.
The discounted rates are:
“These locations and time slots were identified in anticipation of lower traffic demand,” LTA said.
“The rates will revert to the prevailing ERP rates from Jun 29.”