ERP to resume for Orchard area on weekdays

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will resume in the Orchard area on weekdays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Aug 31).

Weekday charges will resume at a rate of S$1 from Sep 7 for 11 locations comprising the Orchard Cordon.

They are: Buyong Road, Cairnhill Road, Clemenceau Avenue, Killiney Road, Kramat Road, Orchard Link, Orchard Road, Orchard Turn, Oxley Road, YMCA and Fort Canning Tunnel.

“LTA has been closely monitoring traffic conditions in the Orchard area. As congestion has persisted and traffic speeds have remained below optimal levels since October 2025, LTA will resume ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon on weekdays,” the authority said.

ERP charges in the Orchard area were dropped in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic speeds within Orchard on Saturdays have also persistently remained below optimal levels since October 2025, LTA said. It will monitor the situation and assess whether to resume ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon on Saturdays for the next quarter.

The optimal speed range for arterial roads is 20kmh to 30kmh, LTA said.

LTA also noted heavy traffic across stretches of the Central Expressway (CTE) over a longer duration on weekday mornings, stretching until late morning.

This is specifically at the CTE (AYE) before Braddell Road.

“If road congestion persists, LTA will consider extending ERP operation hours,” LTA said.