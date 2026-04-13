Singapore marathoner Eugene Lim dies aged 45 after cancer battle, 3 days after marriage

SINGAPORE: Singapore marathoner Eugene Lim has died aged 45 after battling Stage 4 urothelial cancer.

The co-founder of The High Panthers, a local fundraising running crew, was diagnosed with the condition in 2024.

He died on Friday (Apr 10), his wife Sofie Chandra said in an Instagram post the same day.

Ms Chandra revealed on the platform that the couple was married on Apr 7, just three days before Mr Lim's death.

Hailed by many in the running community as an inspiration, mentor and friend, Mr Lim continued to run and train for races even after his diagnosis.

“I take each day at a time, with the support of those around me, and keep striving forward in the best way that I can,” wrote Mr Lim, who was a brand ambassador or "captain" for Adidas Singapore, in an Instagram post in June last year.

“And if that means training for and running a marathon, then damn well I’m going to embark on that path with the same intention to embrace the journey as well as I can.”

DIAGNOSIS AND BATTLE AGAINST CANCER

In 2020, Mr Lim discovered that his urine was discoloured after one of his usual runs. Checks at that point raised no alarms. However, the brown urine recurred occasionally and grew more frequent in 2022.

In June 2024, during a trip to Johor for a run, his urine turned deep red.

A computed tomography scan revealed a large tumour in his left kidney. Further tests confirmed Stage 4 urothelial cancer, which had spread to his lungs, neck and other parts of his body. This type of cancer begins in the tissues that lines part of the urinary system.

Mr Lim had been extremely fit before the diagnosis, he said in a multi-part series on CNA’s On The Red Dot programme about millennials fighting stage 4 cancer.

Having just come out of a pre-season training block, he felt like a switch had flipped. “My body feels different from what I knew before,” he said.

Unlike other forms of illness, such as chickenpox, where you can predict a rough recovery time, cancer was different, said Mr Lim.

“Because you don’t have a clear window, therefore … every day it’s on your mind, whether it’s emotional, mental or physical.”