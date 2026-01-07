Singapore’s 2026 events calendar filling up fast as organisers eye strong pipeline
The surge in activity underscores Singapore’s continued appeal as a regional hub for concerts, sporting events and international conferences, said observers.
SINGAPORE: Event organisers in Singapore say the calendar for 2026 is already filling up rapidly, with some events being booked as far as two years in advance.
This follows a blockbuster year for the industry last year, when nearly 30 major leisure and corporate gatherings took place.
Observers said this underscores Singapore’s continued appeal as a regional hub for concerts, sporting events and international conferences.
CONCERTS, TOURNAMENTS AND CONFERENCES
While big-name concerts by acts such as K-pop group Blackpink and American singer Lady Gaga caused fan frenzy in 2025, organisers said it was not just music events that drew crowds.
Sporting tournaments, including the World Aquatics Championships, and large-scale conferences also contributed to a surge in activity, setting the stage for another packed year ahead.
Mr Ross Knudson, co-founder of concert promoter LAMC Presents, said artists are now planning much further ahead when it comes to touring and performances in Singapore.
"We've already got, I think, six shows on sale, and we've been busy through the holidays just working on booking shows for this coming year and even into 2027,” he told CNA.
“All of a sudden, the artists are really looking way down the calendar, and they're talking to us about two or three years from now sometimes, which is great - we get more lead time."
Last year, LAMC brought in acts like English singer Jacob Collier and American hitmaker Jason Derulo. Another big name was Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand, who bookended what Mr Knudson called a “very busy year”.
Analysts attributed this strong pipeline to Singapore’s world-class infrastructure, efficient logistics and experience in hosting major events.
Beyond these tangible strengths, they said the city-state’s reputation for stability and reliability plays a key role.
Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, noted that global uncertainties have made organisers more selective when choosing destinations.
"Many organisers will be looking for destinations that are safe, predictable, reliable,” he added.
“I think Singapore stands out in that respect, where we are unlikely to experience fallout from any US-China disturbances, or any other kind of disturbances that may happen throughout the year.”
EXCLUSIVITY IS KEY
At the same time, experts said Singapore must continue to differentiate itself from other regional destinations to sustain growth.
Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen, head of the marketing programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ School of Business, said exclusivity could help draw fans and visitors.
"This is the only chance that they could enjoy these performances in Singapore and not other places in the region,” he added.
He highlighted some mega events that took place last year, including Singapore Comic Con and Anime Festival Asia Singapore, as well as new attractions such as Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore.
Event organisers added that Singapore’s uniqueness also extends to venues, with demand pushing them to think beyond traditional spaces and explore more creative options.
"We've kind of run out of venues at the moment, and we're looking for all kinds of solutions out there - might be a grass patch or something, a park. We've got to get really creative now,” said Mr Knudson.
“But that also could be a great thing for the audience, because if we can pre-qualify a great new venue and give people a great experience, that adds to the enjoyment of coming to a show in Singapore.”
Ultimately, organisers said fans remain at the heart of the industry’s momentum, boosting tourism and driving spending to support the wider economy as Singapore heads into another busy year on the events calendar.