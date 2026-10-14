Extremist influences becoming more diverse, anyone can be susceptible: PM Wong
Singapore must guard against people “retreating into separate worlds”, surrounded only by others who think like them and gradually losing their connection with the wider community, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Extremist influences are becoming more diverse, and anyone, regardless of age, race or religion, can be susceptible, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Oct 14).
Singapore has seen more cases of self-radicalised individuals, many involving young Singaporeans, and not all are motivated by Islamist extremism, he said.
These include individuals influenced by far-right anti-Islam and neo-Nazi ideologies, as well as incel ideologies that promote hatred and violence against women, Mr Wong said.
Among the cases he cited were a Protestant Christian youth who had planned attacks on mosques, two young men who called themselves “East Asian supremacists”, and an individual who identified as a white supremacist despite being of Chinese ethnicity.
“That is why we must continue to look out for one another, especially our young people in Singapore,” said Mr Wong, who was speaking at a gala dinner to mark the 20th anniversary of Harmony Centre and An-Nahdhah Mosque at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore hotel.
“We need to keep them connected to the real world, and ensure that they have strong anchors – family, friends, teachers, religious and community leaders – people they trust and can turn to for guidance.”
More broadly, Singapore must guard against people “retreating into separate worlds”, surrounded only by others who think like them and gradually losing their connection with the wider community, he added.
While extremist influences have become more varied, Mr Wong said the threat from Islamist terrorism had not disappeared.
Groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) continue to recruit supporters, spread propaganda and plot attacks around the world, while Singapore continues to be viewed as an attractive target by extremist elements.
Recent heightened tensions in the Middle East have added to these risks, with some extremist groups seeking to “externalise the conflict” by radicalising supporters and inciting attacks beyond the region, he said.
OVERSEAS CONFLICTS CAN STRAIN COHESION AT HOME
Beyond the threat of radicalisation, Mr Wong warned that developments overseas can strain cohesion at home, particularly when questions of religion and identity become entwined with politics – as seen with the conflict in Gaza and the wider Israeli-Palestinian issue.
In his speech, Mr Wong recounted a recent conversation with someone who has Muslim, Christian and Jewish friends in Singapore.
“In the past, they could talk candidly about what’s happening in the Middle East, even when they did not always agree,” he said.
“But now, they avoid the subject altogether, because the emotions run so high that they worry there would be a disagreement affecting their friendship.”
While it is natural for Singaporeans to feel strongly about events overseas and speak up for what they believe in, such disagreements must not be allowed to divide people at home, said Mr Wong.
“We should not let conflicts elsewhere turn fellow Singaporeans against one another,” he said.
Singapore must also continue to guard against racial and religious intolerance in all its forms, he said.
“Prejudice is like a weed in a garden. If we become complacent, that weed can quickly take root and spread very quickly,” he added.
Mr Wong noted that inflammatory comments have spread online in recent months, sometimes from people who believe anonymity shields them from responsibility.
“The government will continue to take action against such behaviour. We will not tolerate racism or religious bigotry,” he said.
The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, which came into force last month, strengthens Singapore’s legal framework for protecting racial harmony and provides safeguards against foreign influence.
“But laws can only set the boundaries,” said Mr Wong. “They cannot, by themselves, create friendship and trust between people. That depends on all of us.”