CNA Explains: What is incel culture and why does it sometimes lead to radicalisation?

The term first appeared in 1997, when a queer woman called Alana, an undergraduate student at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, started a website called “Alana’s Involuntary Celibacy Project”. It was meant as a space for people of all backgrounds to support each other through their dating struggles.

However, this benevolent idea was, over the years, co-opted by newer, increasingly misogynistic forums, eventually transforming into what some perceive as a hate‑filled belief ecosystem.

In incel culture, attractive women are known as Stacys, while the most desirable men – also targeted by incels – are called Chads.

Incels also believe in an “80/20 rule”, according to which 80 per cent of women are purported to compete for only the top 20 per cent of men.

The incel community has also adopted certain principles, such as “looksmaxxing", which was how the 14-year-old Singaporean entered the subculture.

Incel beliefs have in recent times also gone mainstream, discussed by popular figures in the West such as Jordan Peterson, Andrew Tate and Bill O’Reilly, who have large audiences that are not necessarily incel in identity, yet conform to its notions.

Who are incels, and where do they operate?

Young males are the prime group to become incels, as they are vulnerable while still emotionally maturing and seeking to define a positive self-identity, said experts.

They are also digital natives who may be exposed to all sorts of misogynistic ideas and worldviews online.

“If they come from weak family backgrounds and lack access to positive male role models in the family or community who can guide them informally on how to relate to members of the opposite sex, they may have problems handling rejection,” said Professor Ramakrishna.

The environment they grow up in could also be a factor. Some communities have religious and cultural norms which tend to value women in more conventional roles – including as child-bearers or homemakers – compared to more liberal societies where female empowerment and women’s rights are advocated for or embraced, said RSIS professor of security studies Rohan Gunaratna.

While he identified those between 12 and 18 years old as especially vulnerable to incel influence, he noted that, ultimately, there is no universal turning point for a man to become an incel, as every person has a different threshold.

“Perhaps one of the tell-tale signs that could differentiate between ‘light-hearted fun talk’ from the real risk is the tendency for that person to persuade or influence others into endorsing like-minded hostile narratives of women put forth by incel groups,” he said.