Singapore picks up first case of incel radicalised by mixing far-right, far-left and ISIS ideologies

FROM LOOKSMAXXING TO IDOLISING OSAMA

ISD said the youth first chanced upon foreign far-right extremist personalities through online algorithm recommendations, in the middle of last year.

He started conversing online with them to learn more about the far-right extremist and true crime content they posted. True crime refers to a media genre that focuses on real-life criminal cases, often involving violent or sensational offences like murder, assault or serial killings.

He was then added to online chat groups sharing content supportive of far-right extremism, including links to the manifestos of far-right terrorists Brenton Tarrant and Anders Breivik.

He spent several hours a day consuming content on violent anti-Semitic beliefs, including developing a strong hatred for Jews and support for Nazi figures such as Adolf Hitler.

“However, being a Muslim, he rejected the anti-Muslim rhetoric of far-right extremism,” the ISD said.

At the same time, he supported aspects of far-left extremism, which he viewed as anti-Zionist and “anti-imperialist”. In particular, he was supportive of socialism and communism; and rejected Western norms such as capitalism, which he saw as a Jewish ideology.

The ISD called the youth’s understanding of both extremist concepts “shallow”, noting that he supported seemingly conflicting aspects of both sides.

Then in November last year, the youth came across a video of ISIS engaging in armed combat on social media. Further searches led him to joining pro-ISIS and jihadist communities online.

He soon became convinced of the ISIS cause of establishing an Islamic caliphate through violence. After taking a pledge of allegiance to the group in April, he saw himself as an ISIS member and that it was his duty to garner support for its cause.

Apart from ISIS, he supported other Islamist terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, and idolised its deceased leader Osama bin Laden, whom he saw as the “founding father of modern jihad”, said the ISD.

The agency noted that the teenager was also influenced by incel-related content he had come across online in late-2023, and harboured hatred towards females though he had no intention to enact violence against them.

Incel is short for “involuntary celibate”, and refers to a subculture of individuals – mostly men – who identify as unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one.

The community often expresses frustration, anger and resentment towards society, women and those they perceive as more sexually successful; with some incel ideologies being linked to misogyny, violence, and extremism.

The youth had come across incel content when he became more self-conscious about his appearance, and discovered social media content related to “looksmaxxing”, an incel subculture which provides solutions on how to enhance one’s physical appearance.

His interest in the incel community grew last year, and he often shared or posted incel content online.