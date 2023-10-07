IN FOCUS: Gender norms are evolving. Do Singaporean men still know who they want to be?

Warning: This story discusses suicide.

SINGAPORE: Kevin Wee spent most of his schooling years being told he was “set for life”. He was driven, hardworking, good at his studies and athletic: Traits he saw as traditionally masculine, and valued by both his faith and family.

Growing up in what he described as a very conservative Christian setting also meant believing that men should head the household and women should submit to men, said Wee, now 29 and an entrepreneur.

There were expectations that a man should excel, achieve, lead, provide, protect – expectations that ultimately proved too high, too much for him.

At his A-Level examinations, a severely anxious Wee suffered a mental block for the first time in his life and ended up turning in some of his papers blank. His self-esteem crumbled and he spent the next few months depressed and hospitalised with suicidal thoughts.

Wee’s parents supported him throughout but 10 years later, at the start of 2022, he faced another bout of anxiety and depression. This time, it was from losing a hard-earned S$200,000 when markets plunged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This was also when Wee found himself drawn to the controversial internet personality and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate, known for his hyper-masculine and misogynistic views. “He would say things like it’s not how you feel,” said Wee. “If you want to be competitive in this world … as a man, your imperative is to go out there and do things, whether you feel like it or not.”

This thought process – that he had to just hustle, forget his emotions and go for success – initially motivated him but eventually put even more pressure on him, leading to a relapse in suicidal thoughts.

“Because I couldn’t live up to expectations anymore, I just didn’t think I wanted to live,” he said. “I just didn’t know what life was without … achievements, without that masculinity, if you want to put it that way.”

Several men CNA spoke to for this story were cognisant of traditional gender norms and the roles they were expected to play – but just like Wee, were less sure whether these lined up with what they really wanted for themselves.