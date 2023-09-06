Aerial activities to be temporarily restricted during F1 Singapore Grand Prix week
These restrictions will be in force during certain time periods from Sep 14 to Sep 18.
SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing temporary restricted areas (TRAs) over parts of the country from Sep 14 to Sep 18 while the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place.
This is to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate low-level helicopter flights as part of the aerial filming for the event, CAAS said in a media release on Wednesday (Sep 6).
The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sep 15 to Sep 17.
The temporary restricted areas, which will be established under the Air Navigation Order, will extend from ground level to 4,000 feet above mean sea level.
The restrictions will be in place from 2.30pm on Sep 14 to midnight on Sep 15; 4.30pm on Sep 15 to 12.30am on Sep 16; 4pm on Sep 16 to 1.30am on Sep 17 and 4pm on Sep 17 to 1.30am on Sep 18.
"During the stated dates and times, the conduct of all aerial activities including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones into and within the TRAs, is strictly prohibited, unless the required permits have been obtained from CAAS," the authority said.
Those who conduct aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within the temporary restricted areas without the required permits from CAAS may face fines and imprisonment under the Air Navigation Order and the Air Navigation (101 – Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2019 (ANR-101).
First-time offenders under the Air Navigation Order face a fine of up to S$20,000 (US$14,690). Second and subsequent offences are punishable by a fine of up to S$40,000, up to 15 months' jail, or both.
Under ANR-101, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$50,000, up to two years in prison, or both. Those who offend again face a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years in prison, or both.
In addition to the temporary restricted areas, existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas remain in force.
"Members of the public are reminded to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities is prohibited or requires a permit," said CAAS.
Further information is also available on the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix website.