Aerial activities to be temporarily restricted during F1 Singapore Grand Prix week

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing temporary restricted areas (TRAs) over parts of the country from Sep 14 to Sep 18 while the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place.

This is to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate low-level helicopter flights as part of the aerial filming for the event, CAAS said in a media release on Wednesday (Sep 6).

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sep 15 to Sep 17.

The temporary restricted areas, which will be established under the Air Navigation Order, will extend from ground level to 4,000 feet above mean sea level.

The restrictions will be in place from 2.30pm on Sep 14 to midnight on Sep 15; 4.30pm on Sep 15 to 12.30am on Sep 16; 4pm on Sep 16 to 1.30am on Sep 17 and 4pm on Sep 17 to 1.30am on Sep 18.