Singapore Airlines extends F1 Singapore Grand Prix title sponsorship for another 4 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday (Jan 16) extended its title sponsorship of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix by another four years, continuing its partnership with the annual race through to its 2028 edition.

SIA first signed on as the title sponsor in 2014, before extending the arrangement in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The race was previously sponsored by Singtel from its inaugural edition in 2008 until 2013.

"The Singapore Grand Prix is an important event in Singapore’s sporting and tourism calendar," said Mr Lee Lik Hsin, chief commercial officer of SIA.

"It has become iconic not just for showcasing our beautiful skyline, but also for highlighting Singapore’s position as a key global hub. This extension underscores Singapore Airlines’ long-standing commitment to supporting the development of sports and tourism in Singapore."

Ms Emily Prazer, F1 chief commercial officer, said: "Singapore has become one of the most revered grands prix on the calendar, and it is through the hard work and dedication of partners such as Singapore Airlines that we can continue to deliver such a strong event.

"We look forward to continuing to work with them to further elevate this event for years to come."

This season's Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Oct 3 to Oct 5.