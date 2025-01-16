Singapore Airlines extends F1 Singapore Grand Prix title sponsorship for another 4 years
Singapore Airlines has been the title sponsor of the race since 2014.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday (Jan 16) extended its title sponsorship of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix by another four years, continuing its partnership with the annual race through to its 2028 edition.
SIA first signed on as the title sponsor in 2014, before extending the arrangement in 2018, 2020 and 2022.
The race was previously sponsored by Singtel from its inaugural edition in 2008 until 2013.
"The Singapore Grand Prix is an important event in Singapore’s sporting and tourism calendar," said Mr Lee Lik Hsin, chief commercial officer of SIA.
"It has become iconic not just for showcasing our beautiful skyline, but also for highlighting Singapore’s position as a key global hub. This extension underscores Singapore Airlines’ long-standing commitment to supporting the development of sports and tourism in Singapore."
Ms Emily Prazer, F1 chief commercial officer, said: "Singapore has become one of the most revered grands prix on the calendar, and it is through the hard work and dedication of partners such as Singapore Airlines that we can continue to deliver such a strong event.
"We look forward to continuing to work with them to further elevate this event for years to come."
This season's Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Oct 3 to Oct 5.
A contract to hold the Formula 1 race in Singapore for another seven years was signed in 2022. This marked the deal's fourth renewal and its longest extension.
However, in light of the charges then faced by former Transport Minister S Iswaran, the government said in February 2024 that it was reviewing the terms of the night race deal.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) was also asked to conduct an audit of the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.
In a parliamentary session last November, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said STB had completed the audit covering the disbursement of grants and procurement matters relating to F1 from 2019 to 2022.
The audit concluded that STB’s internal controls were satisfactory, with no significant findings. Mr Gan added that the review of the F1 contracts between the government and Singapore GP is still ongoing.
Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Oct 3, 2024 for obtaining gifts worth about S$403,300 (US$313,200) from two businessmen he considered his friends and obstructing justice.
One of those businessmen was Ong Beng Seng, a 78-year-old Malaysian property tycoon who is often credited with bringing F1 to Singapore.
Iswaran was the chairman of Singapore's F1 Steering Committee and dealt with Ong and his company.
Ong faces two charges in relation to Iswaran - one of allegedly abetting Iswaran in obtaining an all-expenses paid trip to Doha worth about S$20,850 in December 2022.
He is also accused of intentionally aiding Iswaran in May 2023, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had caught wind of the case, to pay S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore over the same trip.
The first pre-trial conference for Ong was held last year.