Family medicine to be recognised as Singapore's 36th medical specialty from November 2025

SINGAPORE: Family medicine will be recognised by the Specialists Accreditation Board as Singapore's 36th medical specialty from Nov 1, with the move supported by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is a significant step in affirming the contributions of family physicians in Singapore, MOH said on Friday (Oct 31), adding that family physicians with advanced clinical competencies already play a pivotal role in integrated care.

"This recognition will also provide a clear pathway to specialist accreditation for family physicians with advanced training and raise the standards of primary and community care," the ministry said in a media release.

Doctors who have attained the Fellowship of the College of Family Physicians (Singapore) will be invited to be in the first batch of applicants for the new family medicine specialist accreditation.

According to MOH, there are currently over 200 registered family physicians who have received this fellowship. Fellowship holders will need to meet clinical practice criteria demonstrating currency of practice to qualify for the specialist accreditation.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "This is an important policy move as Singapore ages, and we shift the centre of gravity of our healthcare system away from hospitals to the community; from tertiary and secondary to primary care; and from curative treatment to management and prevention".