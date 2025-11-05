Four taken to hospital after fire in lift lobby of Ang Mo Kio block

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the lift lobby of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday (Nov 4) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 641, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 11.15pm.

“The fire, which involved a personal mobility aid at a lift lobby on the eighth floor, was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet,” it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, and about 200 were evacuated from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

In August, three people were taken to the hospital after a fire involving a personal mobility aid broke out in a flat in Toa Payoh.

The same month, two people were killed after a fire broke out in a flat in Bukit Merah. SCDF said preliminary findings indicated the fire could have started from a battery pack of a personal mobility device in the living room.

“Motorised devices which are modified, not properly maintained, or charged using non-original chargers pose a fire risk,” SCDF said in its Facebook post on Wednesday.

More information on how to safety charge and use such devices is available in the Land Transport Authority and SCDF’s online information pack.

