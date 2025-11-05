Logo
Logo

Singapore

Four taken to hospital after fire in lift lobby of Ang Mo Kio block
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Four taken to hospital after fire in lift lobby of Ang Mo Kio block

The blaze, which involved a personal mobility aid, broke out on the eighth floor.

Four taken to hospital after fire in lift lobby of Ang Mo Kio block

A screengrab from a video of a fire in the lift lobby of Block 641, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, on Nov 4, 2025, and a view of the blaze's aftermath. (Images: CNA reader, Facebook/SCDF)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

05 Nov 2025 10:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the lift lobby of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday (Nov 4) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 641, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at about 11.15pm.

“The fire, which involved a personal mobility aid at a lift lobby on the eighth floor, was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet,” it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, and about 200 were evacuated from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF. 

In August, three people were taken to the hospital after a fire involving a personal mobility aid broke out in a flat in Toa Payoh.

The same month, two people were killed after a fire broke out in a flat in Bukit Merah. SCDF said preliminary findings indicated the fire could have started from a battery pack of a personal mobility device in the living room.

“Motorised devices which are modified, not properly maintained, or charged using non-original chargers pose a fire risk,” SCDF said in its Facebook post on Wednesday.

More information on how to safety charge and use such devices is available in the Land Transport Authority and SCDF’s online information pack
 

Also read:

Source: CNA/rl(zl)

Related Topics

fire Ang Mo Kio personal mobility aid
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement