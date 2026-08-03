Five people taken to hospital after being trapped in burning Race Course Road flat

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital after they were trapped in a flat fire along Race Course Road on Monday (Aug 3), with three of them found unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 684 Race Course Road at about 7.10pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a bedroom in a fifth-storey unit on fire and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

Of the five people trapped in the unit, one was rescued by the police, while SCDF rescued the other four.