Five people taken to hospital after being trapped in burning Race Course Road flat
Three of the people rescued were unconscious, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital after they were trapped in a flat fire along Race Course Road on Monday (Aug 3), with three of them found unconscious.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 684 Race Course Road at about 7.10pm.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a bedroom in a fifth-storey unit on fire and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.
Of the five people trapped in the unit, one was rescued by the police, while SCDF rescued the other four.
SCDF said three people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while the other two were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. It did not specify if the three unconscious people were taken to the same hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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