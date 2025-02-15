New 110m cycling bridge opens in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: The first cycling bridge in Jurong West has opened, cutting down travel time for residents in the area who are going to the Jurong Innovation District.

The bridge, spanning 110m in length and 8m in width, is the only cycling-permitted pedestrian bridge across the Pan Island Expressway in Singapore.

It will reduce walking time to the Jurong Innovation District by 35 minutes, and provide easier access to places like Jurong Eco-Garden, Nanyang Technological University, the SJ Campus and the upcoming MRT station at CleanTech Park within the district.



The bridge was officially opened by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Nanyang Grassroots Organisations adviser Ang Wei Neng and JTC chief executive Tan Boon Khai.

This development will impact about 63,000 Jurong West residents, government industrial planner JTC said.