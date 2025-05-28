First peregrine falcon chicks hatch and fledge in Singapore after efforts to help breeding
The two chicks hatched in April in the recesses of the OCBC Centre.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first peregrine falcon chicks have hatched, after months of efforts to help the species breed in the country.
The birds were hatched in April, and both fledged in mid-May, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (May 28).
“This followed efforts by the NParks from late 2024 to support the nesting of a pair of peregrine falcons in recesses of the OCBC Centre at Chulia Street,” it said in a media release.
According to NParks, the peregrine falcon might be the country’s rarest breeding bird.
The chicks’ parents were first observed nesting at OCBC Centre in 2024, the first local record of the species breeding in Singapore.
An NParks research team began efforts to help the pair’s breeding, supported by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM), Mandai Wildlife Group and Mandai Nature.
OCBC also contributed to the project through the Garden City Fund, NParks’ registered charity and an Institution of a Public Character.
To help improve the falcons’ nesting success, the team installed two nesting trays with loose gravel in the recesses of OCBC Centre, the first on the side of the building facing the Singapore River and the second on the side facing Chinatown.
Closed-circuit television systems were also set up to observe the nesting trays.
During the installation of the second nesting tray on Jan 11, the team found a clutch of two new eggs as well as five that had been abandoned by the birds. The older eggs were retrieved and donated to the LKCNHM, while the newer ones were moved to the nesting tray.
The newer eggs were eventually abandoned by the falcons, and they were retrieved and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for further examination and incubation. The eggs were found to have been unfertilised.
Another clutch of three eggs was laid in mid-January, however, the eggs were consumed by the female falcon. This was possibly due to the falcons’ constant repositioning of the eggs – which may have damaged the eggs and created a stressful incubation environment for them – and food scarcity, NParks said.
The following months, however, brought signs of promise. Between late February and early March, a third clutch of three eggs – likely the falcons’ last for the season – was progressively laid in the nesting tray facing the Singapore River.
The female falcon hollowed out a scrap in the loose gravel to prevent the eggs from rolling around and protect them from damage. Both falcons were also seen incubating the eggs.
In April, two of the three eggs hatched. The third was retrieved and sent to LKCNHM for further research after it failed to do the same.
BLOOD AND CLOACAL SAMPLES TAKEN
The chicks hatched on Apr 6 and Apr 9, said NParks. They have since grown to match their father's size closely, suggesting that they are both male.
In late April, when the chicks were about three weeks old, the research team retrieved them from the nesting tray for ringing.
This involved attaching small rings to the chicks’ legs – one metal ring with a unique serial number, and a coloured ring for ease of identification. They allow the research team to identify the individual falcons from a distance without needing to recapture them.
“Resighting this pair of fledglings can help the research team understand where they may disperse to and the size of their home ranges,” said NParks.
The chicks were also measured and had blood and cloacal samples collected. The measurements will be compared against those from other nestlings elsewhere to determine if the chicks’ development is on track.
“The blood and cloacal samples will allow the research team to assess the chicks’ health by checking their susceptibility to certain avian diseases,” said NParks.
“The cloacal samples could also reveal what species of birds have been fed to the chicks.”
The chicks were returned safely to their parents in the nesting tray afterwards, it added.
CHICKS FLEDGED
The older chick fledged on May 18, while its sibling fledged on May 21, said NParks. This refers to young birds growing feathers and learning how to fly.
However, both birds were found on the ground floor shortly after they each fledged and were brought to NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation for health assessments.
“X-rays for both chicks showed no fracture, and the first fledgling was released back to its nest on May 20 and the younger one on May 23,” said NParks.
The older fledgling has shown that it is now capable of stronger flight and gaining elevation.
On May 23, it was spotted with its parents, perched on the nearby One Raffles Place. The next day, it was seen on the building again, but at a higher spot.
“While the fledglings are gaining strength and confidence in flying, they may accidentally find themselves on the ground again,” said NParks.
It advised the public to contact NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 if any of the fledglings are seen on the ground.
FUTURE PLANS
The research team placed temperature and humidity sensors in both recesses on the sides of the OCBC Centre on Apr 30.
“This can help determine if there are microclimatic preferences in nest site selection, based on the prevailing temperature or humidity, which would vary at different times of the year,” explained NParks.
“As Singapore’s only known breeding pair of peregrine falcons, these birds provide invaluable research opportunities,” said Dr Malcolm Soh, the principal researcher on NParks’ wildlife management research team.
“Their presence allows us to gather crucial data about peregrine falcon breeding biology in tropical regions, where their ecology remains poorly understood.”
One particular area of interest is learning what nesting conditions, such as temperature and nesting substrates, are suited for peregrine falcons to breed in urban areas, he said.
NParks said that the team will also be reviewing CCTV footage to determine the types of prey caught by the falcons, with Dr Soh adding that the prey species captured by the falcons are expected to be different from those caught by birds nesting in natural habitats.
“By studying their breeding patterns and foraging preferences, we can develop more effective conservation strategies to support their successful adaptation to Singapore's urban landscape,” Dr Soh said.