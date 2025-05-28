First peregrine falcon chicks hatch and fledge in Singapore after efforts to help breeding

During the installation of the second nesting tray on Jan 11, the team found a clutch of two new eggs as well as five that had been abandoned by the birds. The older eggs were retrieved and donated to the LKCNHM, while the newer ones were moved to the nesting tray.

The newer eggs were eventually abandoned by the falcons, and they were retrieved and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for further examination and incubation. The eggs were found to have been unfertilised.

Another clutch of three eggs was laid in mid-January, however, the eggs were consumed by the female falcon. This was possibly due to the falcons’ constant repositioning of the eggs – which may have damaged the eggs and created a stressful incubation environment for them – and food scarcity, NParks said.

The following months, however, brought signs of promise. Between late February and early March, a third clutch of three eggs – likely the falcons’ last for the season – was progressively laid in the nesting tray facing the Singapore River.

The female falcon hollowed out a scrap in the loose gravel to prevent the eggs from rolling around and protect them from damage. Both falcons were also seen incubating the eggs.

In April, two of the three eggs hatched. The third was retrieved and sent to LKCNHM for further research after it failed to do the same.

BLOOD AND CLOACAL SAMPLES TAKEN

The chicks hatched on Apr 6 and Apr 9, said NParks. They have since grown to match their father's size closely, suggesting that they are both male.

In late April, when the chicks were about three weeks old, the research team retrieved them from the nesting tray for ringing.

This involved attaching small rings to the chicks’ legs – one metal ring with a unique serial number, and a coloured ring for ease of identification. They allow the research team to identify the individual falcons from a distance without needing to recapture them.

“Resighting this pair of fledglings can help the research team understand where they may disperse to and the size of their home ranges,” said NParks.

The chicks were also measured and had blood and cloacal samples collected. The measurements will be compared against those from other nestlings elsewhere to determine if the chicks’ development is on track.

“The blood and cloacal samples will allow the research team to assess the chicks’ health by checking their susceptibility to certain avian diseases,” said NParks.

“The cloacal samples could also reveal what species of birds have been fed to the chicks.”

The chicks were returned safely to their parents in the nesting tray afterwards, it added.