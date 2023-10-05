First phase of Bishan-to-City links project opens
Works completed under this phase include enhancements and additions to several areas along Kallang River.
SINGAPORE: The first phase of a seamless pedestrian and cycling route from Bishan to the city opened on Thursday (Oct 5), as part of plans to revitalise areas along the Kallang River.
Works completed under this phase of the Bishan-to-City Links project included the addition and enhancements of underpasses and signalised crossings in the area, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a news release.
This was unveiled alongside with the launch of a public engagement exercise on new plans under the latest review of the Draft Master Plan 2025, which details land use and development plans for Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years.
Among the plans are new homes in more central locations, a Recreation Master Plan and enhanced identity corridors. URA and partner agencies will seek ideas and feedback from Singaporeans and stakeholders through platforms such as competitions, exhibitions and focus group discussions.
IMPROVED CONNECTIVITY ALONG KALLANG RIVER
First presented in 2017, the Bishan-to-City Links project will connect communities along the Kallang River when it is fully completed, providing users "a seamless 10km green commute along the Kallang Park Connector" and a more sustainable, car-lite and healthier city.
Under the first phase, the existing underpass at Central Expressway has been enhanced, with the headroom increased from 1.9m to 2.4m for the safety and comfort of users, especially cyclists. The pathway was also widened to enable more users to pass through safely.
Additionally, terrazzo and timber seats have been introduced to enhance the underpass environment, allowing users to seek shelter from rain, rest and take a break from their journey. New lights were also installed on the sides and ceiling to brighten the space and provide better safety for users.
To tie in with the river theme, the flooring beside the seating area has been designed with wavy patterns and copper inlays of fish found in the Kallang River and wavy blue light is projected on the underpass floor between 7pm and midnight.
A 110m-long wall mural on one side of the underpass depicts scenes along the Kallang River over the decades to add colour and vibrancy to the underpass space, URA said.
New underpasses and enhanced signalised crossing were also introduced at Kallang Bahru and Upper Boon Keng.
At Kallang Bahru, the new underpass now connects the Kallang Park connector on both sides of Kallang Bahru Road. A new staircase with a bicycle ramp was also added at the southern end of the underpass for users who choose not to use the existing steps next to Kallang Distripark.
The second new underpass was built to link the Kallang Park Connector on both sides of Upper Boon Keng Road.
Both underpasses are decorated with 3D wall murals lit with LED lights and a set of copper wall inlays of birds and animals found in Singapore.
The signalised crossings at both locations were doubled from 3m to 6m to incorporate dedicated pedestrian and bicycle crossing.
Other areas to have improved signalised crossings include Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road, and Sims Avenue and Geylang Road.
In the first, the new crossings and shared paths provide a more direct access for users who previously had to take a longer route to cross the two roads.
Small steps at a nearby pavillion were also removed and the flooring resurfaced to provide better accessibility to users of all ages and abilities and improve drainage.
Copper inlays of fish found in the Kallang River were also laid along a nearby stretch of the Kallang Park Connector to simulate river scenes.
Ongoing construction work at the park connector beside Whampoa South Road is set to be completed by the second quarter of 2024, and users will be able to walk, jog and cycle seamlessly along the park connector from Serangoon Road to Bendemeer Road, URA said.
In addition to the new signalised crossing, ramps and an enhanced underpass were also added at Sims Avenue and Geylang Road.
The crossing connects the Kallang Park Connector on both sides of the road and cuts down the distance users need to take to cross the road - from the previous 390m to 70m now.
"The park connector is now more accessible to users of all ages and abilities with the introduction of new ramps between the park connector and Sims Avenue, and between Sims Avenue and the Geylang Road underpass," URA said, adding that the ramps feature copper inlays as well.
A 25m long wall mural depicting a scene along the Kallang River, with additional lighting, adorn the space. The corner of the original retaining wall has also been reconstructed to provide a better line of sight for users and improve natural ventilation and lighting into the underpass.
SECOND PHASE
Also on Thursday, the URA announced a tender to construct an elevated pedestrian and cycling bridge at the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).
The bridge, spanning 682m, will be Singapore's longest.
It is part of a new link for pedestrians, joggers and cyclists to connect the Kallang Park Connector on the north and south of the PIE.
Comprising elevated ramps, a bridge, street-level paths, cantilevered paths, and an underpass, this link will allow users to travel between the Kallang Park Connector next to St Andrew's Junior College and the neighbourhood park at Jalan Taman.
"The proposal for the PIE link required more in-depth studies and coordination due to the complex nature of the works, which requires construction works to be carried out over the PIE," URA said.
Works will soon commence under Phase 2 of the Bishan-to-City Links project.