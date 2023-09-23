Ang Mo Kio to get new 'Garden Loop' trail as part of rejuvenation plans
Upgrades to the town centre and more senior-friendly features are also part of plans that will benefit 130,000 residents, says HDB.
SINGAPORE: A new recreational trail that Ang Mo Kio residents can use to move seamlessly from the town centre to gardens and parks was among several projects announced on Saturday (Sep 23) as part of the housing estate's rejuvenation plans.
New sheltered areas in the town centre, more cycling routes and barrier-free ramps for seniors are among the several upgrades that will be rolled out over the coming years, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB).
These improvements are part of HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2007.
Ang Mo Kio – alongside Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang and Queenstown – were selected in 2020 as the fourth batch of towns to be rejuvenated under the programme. A total of 13 towns and estates have been selected to date.
HDB said in its press release that a new “Garden Loop” trail will connect both of Ang Mo Kio’s town gardens and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to the town centre. It will come with pocket parks and fitness corners, giving residents spaces to walk, run or cycle seamlessly.
In addition, NParks is planning to enhance Ang Mo Kio Garden West, adding a new therapeutic garden, a Nature Play garden for children and a lily pond at the base of the hill, complete with resting areas.
Meanwhile, a new linear park will be designed along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 to connect the town to neighbouring Bishan.
This will run from Yio Chu Kang MRT station to Bishan Road and will be complemented by a network of nature ways.
“Multi-tiered plantings that mimic the natural structure of forests will be introduced along roadsides to encourage ecological connectivity and bring nature closer to people,” HDB said.
“Gateways will also be enhanced using specially selected colours that relate to the area’s history and heritage to create a welcoming entrance and attract more biodiversity.”
When completed, the rejuvenation is expected to benefit about 130,000 residents, with plans set to be implemented within the next five to 10 years.
A survey and several focus group discussions were conducted to help HDB get a better sense of the improvements residents wanted.
“Many said they appreciated the central location of Ang Mo Kio and its proximity to greenery, and hoped that connectivity between the Ang Mo Kio town centre and town gardens could be improved so that everyone could enjoy the greenery in the town,” said HDB.
“They also asked for more facilities and spaces for community gatherings and activities.”
HDB said the ROH proposals for the town were based on this feedback, adding that there are also plans to involve residents in co-creating the spaces and activities
UPGRADED TOWN CENTRE, BETTER CONNECTIVITY
Improvements will be made to the Ang Mo Kio town centre in two phases, HDB said.
The first phase, which was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August 2022, will be progressively completed from the second quarter of 2024.
This involves the upgrading the pedestrian mall with a sheltered canopy to connect the pedestrian mall to AMK Hub, new shaded seating around the pedestrian mall and more ramps within the town centre to help residents move around more easily.
The second phase, slated for completion in 2027, will include a new thematic play corridor and the development of the open area beside Broadway Plaza, which will be turned into a community space, as well as new shop spaces.
Four existing neighbourhood centres will also be refreshed, with upgrades to pathways, landscaping and new seating areas. They are: Mayflower Market and Food Centre, Teck Ghee Square, Chong Boon Centre and Yio Chu Kang View.
The upgrades will offer a better shopping and dining experience for residents and boost local businesses, said HDB.
In addition to improvement works, the housing board is looking to make Ang Mo Kio more connected.
Residents can look forward to a better overall walk-cycle-ride (WCR) experience, with the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) and the North-South Corridor along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.
When the CRL is completed, residents will be served by both the new Ang Mo Kio interchange and the new underground Teck Ghee Station, improving access and shortening travel time to other parts of Singapore.
Phase 1 of the CRL – which will comprise 12 stations, including Teck Ghee – is expected to be completed by 2030.
The North South Corridor, which will comprise almost 9km of viaducts and about 12km of underground road tunnels – will link the northern region of Singapore to the city.
“With more vehicular traffic diverted to the NSC viaduct and tunnel, surface streets along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 can be repurposed for greener connectivity including provision of bus lanes, cycling trunk routes, pedestrian paths, as well as more communal and green spaces,” HDB said.
Additionally, mobility enhancements – such as barrier-free ramps – will be added to enhance safety and improve accessibility, allowing senior residents to move with ease around their estate.
A new friendly streets pilot by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will make access to Teck Ghee Court neighbourhood centre and Ang Mo Kio town centre more inclusive.
Features such as raised zebra crossing for pedestrians, especially the elderly, wheelchair users and families with prams, will help residents move about their neighbourhoods more conveniently and safely.
There will also be narrowed roads and traffic-calming measures to slow cars down, and quicker activation and longer time for the green man, to give pedestrians more time to cross the road.
MORE SENIOR-FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOODS
Also included in the ROH plans are improvements to promote active ageing and enable senior residents to move around their estates with more ease and safety.
According to HDB, four out of 10 Ang Mo Kio residents are aged 60 and older.
Therapeutic gardens, fitness trails and corners, as well as exercise equipment will be designed to promote active lifestyles and social interaction within the neighbourhoods, it said.
FORGING A STRONGER TOWN IDENTITY
Ang Mo Kio, one of the earlier HDB towns to be developed, has a “rich heritage”, the housing board said.
“HDB together with other agencies, will explore ways to incorporate aspects of Ang Mo Kio’s history into the town to strengthen its identity,” it said.
This includes a refresh of the Ang Mo Kio Heritage Trail and art installations at selected void decks, which will be co-created by residents and volunteers from grassroots organisations.
Designs for artworks in Kebun Baru and Yio Chu Kang will be dementia-friendly to help residents with wayfinding, while those in Cheng San-Seletar will focus on improving mental wellness.
Existing murals in Teck Ghee will also be refreshed.
Aside from improvements, new housing projects are being introduced to meet strong housing demand, as well as to enable young families to live closer to their parents.
New developments include Yio Chu Kang Beacon, Kebun Baru Edge and Central Weave @ AMK, which will be completed by 2024, 2025 and 2028 respectively, providing nearly 1,800 new flats.
The proposals will be exhibited at AMK Hub from Saturday to Oct 8, before roving to five neighbourhood centres.
HDB is inviting residents to visit the exhibition and give their feedback on the proposal. Alternatively, they can also view the exhibition on the HDB InfoWEB website and share their feedback online.
“With the feedback gathered, HDB will refine the proposals together with the relevant government agencies such that the eventual rejuvenation of the town will benefit as many residents as possible,” it said.