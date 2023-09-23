Ang Mo Kio to get new 'Garden Loop' trail as part of rejuvenation plans

SINGAPORE: A new recreational trail that Ang Mo Kio residents can use to move seamlessly from the town centre to gardens and parks was among several projects announced on Saturday (Sep 23) as part of the housing estate's rejuvenation plans.

New sheltered areas in the town centre, more cycling routes and barrier-free ramps for seniors are among the several upgrades that will be rolled out over the coming years, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

These improvements are part of HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2007.

Ang Mo Kio – alongside Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang and Queenstown – were selected in 2020 as the fourth batch of towns to be rejuvenated under the programme. A total of 13 towns and estates have been selected to date.

HDB said in its press release that a new “Garden Loop” trail will connect both of Ang Mo Kio’s town gardens and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to the town centre. It will come with pocket parks and fitness corners, giving residents spaces to walk, run or cycle seamlessly.

In addition, NParks is planning to enhance Ang Mo Kio Garden West, adding a new therapeutic garden, a Nature Play garden for children and a lily pond at the base of the hill, complete with resting areas.