Cross Island Line to get 44 new MRT trains

SINGAPORE: A train contract worth S$589 million (US$439 million) has been awarded for the Cross Island Line (CRL), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Wednesday (Jun 14).

A consortium of CRRC Qingdao Sifang and Singapore CRRC Sifang Railway Vehicles Service will supply 44 new six-car trains for the CRL.

The contract includes an option for LTA to buy up to 11 more trains and the option for long-term service support.

The trains, which are fully automated, will be designed and manufactured by the consortium in Qingdao, China. The trains are expected to be delivered progressively from 2027. Phase 1 of the CRL - from Aviation Park to Bright Hill - is expected to be completed by 2030.