Suspension lifted for FirstCom Academy after non-compliance with SkillsFuture marketing guidelines

SINGAPORE: Training provider FirstCom Academy has been given the green light to resume SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG)-approved courses.

In response to CNA's queries, SSG confirmed on Thursday (Apr 3) that the three-month suspension period had been lifted two days ealier.

"With this, FirstCom Academy can resume conducting SSG-approved courses, and their courses are eligible for SSG funding including SkillsFuture Credit, provided conditions as stated in the SSG terms are fulfilled," it said.

FirstCom Academy was suspended from Jan 1 to Mar 31 after SSG found that the company used a referral programme for marketing, going against its terms for training providers.

While FirstCom Academy has been reinstated as a registered training provider, SSG said it is not allowed to offer the two Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses that were terminated in November last year due to "lapses in course quality".

The training provider is also not allowed to reapply for the same course within a year of the termination.

The company focuses on short WSQ courses ranging from digital content creation to social media marketing.

SSG said FirstCom Academy is expected to adhere to its terms, failing which the authority will exercise its rights as accorded in the contractual terms.

"We encourage FirstCom Academy to continue improving their practices and standards of their marketing processes and course delivery," it added.

To maintain eligibility for SSG funding, all registered training providers, including FirstCom Academy, must pass the Training Provider Quality Assessment (TPQA).

This evaluation - which FirstCom Academy will be scheduled to undergo - looks at quality systems, processes, and implementation at the organisational level.

SSG also assesses the quality of all courses through a training quality and outcomes measurement survey based on learners' feedback.

Courses that are rated poorly will not be renewed for SSG funding or may be removed before the end of their validity.