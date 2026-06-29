Two people taken to hospital after ammonia detected at Fishery Port Road compound
The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at 11 Fishery Port Road, which is the location of ice supplier Jurong Marine Cold Storage.
SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital on Monday (Jun 29) after an ammonia leak at a Fishery Port Road compound in Jurong.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 11.45am at 11 Fishery Port Road, which is the location of ice supplier Jurong Marine Cold Storage.
"Upon SCDF’s arrival, ammonia was detected within the premises’ compound. The premises has been evacuated," SCDF said.
As a precautionary measure, 9 Fishery Port Road and 15 Fishery Port Road have also been evacuated.
SCDF said its hazardous materials (HazMat) specialists traced the leak to a pipe in a room within the premises.
"The supply valve to the affected pipe has been shut off. Latest readings from HazMat detectors confirmed that the concentration of ammonia vapour in the premises has decreased."
Two people from the affected premises were earlier assessed by SCDF and taken to Singapore General Hospital for exposure to the ammonia vapour.
SCDF also cautioned members of the public to stay away from the location.
When CNA arrived at the scene at about 3.15pm, there were at least six SCDF vehicles along Fishery Port Road behind a police cordon. An SCDF unmanned remote vehicle was also seen.
Some SCDF officers were also resting along the curb between their vehicles, most of them not wearing any additional personal protective equipment.
Outside of the cordon, members of the media and bystanders gathered to observe. Several were seen wearing blue surgical masks.
Ammonia is a colourless, highly irritating gas with a pungent, suffocating odour. It has several industrial uses, including as a refrigerant gas, in fertilisers and in cleaning products.
Exposure to high levels of ammonia may hurt skin, eyes, throat and lungs and cause coughing and burns.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.