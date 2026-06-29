Two people taken to hospital after ammonia detected at Fishery Port Road compound

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital on Monday (Jun 29) after an ammonia leak at a Fishery Port Road compound in Jurong.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 11.45am at 11 Fishery Port Road, which is the location of ice supplier Jurong Marine Cold Storage.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, ammonia was detected within the premises’ compound. The premises has been evacuated," SCDF said.

As a precautionary measure, 9 Fishery Port Road and 15 Fishery Port Road have also been evacuated.

SCDF said its hazardous materials (HazMat) specialists traced the leak to a pipe in a room within the premises.

"The supply valve to the affected pipe has been shut off. Latest readings from HazMat detectors confirmed that the concentration of ammonia vapour in the premises has decreased."

Two people from the affected premises were earlier assessed by SCDF and taken to Singapore General Hospital for exposure to the ammonia vapour.

SCDF also cautioned members of the public to stay away from the location.