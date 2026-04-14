New car-sharing service from BlueSG team to launch under Flexar brand on Apr 15, fleet no longer fully electric

SINGAPORE: The team behind BlueSG will launch its new point-to-point car-sharing service, Flexar, on Wednesday (Apr 15), and will no longer be offering an all-electric fleet.

Launched in 2017, BlueSG was Singapore’s first large-scale electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing service. It had suspended operations in August last year, calling the suspension a “strategic pause” before its new service launch in 2026.

CNA reported in March that BlueSG would be relaunching its car-sharing service under the Flexar brand.

Commencing services under a “beta phase”, Flexar said in a statement on Monday that it would be launching with both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from Wednesday in the central, north, northeast and eastern regions of Singapore, in areas such as Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.

According to Flexar’s website, vehicle rentals will be free for the first five minutes and cost $0.52 (US$0.40) per minute for the next 15 minutes, S$0.49 per minute for the subsequent 20 minutes, and S$0.46 per minute for the 20 minutes after that. Rental will cost S$0.44 per minute beyond the one-hour mark.

This means that the first hour of driving would cost S$26.80, with each subsequent hour costing S$26.40.

“Feedback from this beta phase will be instrumental in strengthening the Flexar proposition of delivering flexible and affordable mobility options for commuters in Singapore,” said Flexar.

Insights on factors such as station placement and vehicle demand will support “ongoing enhancements” on the vehicle-sharing platform.