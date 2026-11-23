SINGAPORE: Flood risks in Singapore are expected to increase until January 2027 as high tides and heavy rainfall brought on by the northeast monsoon could lead to flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

In an advisory issued on Monday (Nov 23), national water agency PUB said that low-lying coastal areas such as East Coast Park could experience temporary flooding due to overflowing from canals and drains leading to the sea.

PUB said that flooding had been observed in recent years when tide levels exceeded 3.3m, even in the absence of rainfall.

Tide levels of between 3.3m and 3.5m are forecast on several days in November and December, as well as in January 2027.

"Flooding could be more widespread and severe should these periods of high tide coincide with heavy rainfall, as the elevated sea levels would restrict the discharge of stormwater from drains and canals to the sea," said PUB.

"Flash floods could also occur on roads and other low-lying areas near the coastline or further inland, particularly where the surrounding drainage systems are subject to tidal influence."