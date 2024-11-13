IN FOCUS: How banks and telcos try to deliver top-notch customer service

SINGAPORE: Many of us have experienced it.

On hold for the third or fourth time trying to resolve an issue with your phone bill? Or did the automated customer service end your call because you did not select one of their preset options in time when contacting your bank? And when you do get through to an agent, was your query dealt with?

According to a report by American software company ServiceNow, Singaporeans spent more than 30 million hours on hold with customer service last year.

The inaugural study, which surveyed 1,030 Singaporeans aged 18 and above earlier this year, found that the average person in Singapore spent 16.1 hours - approximately two full working days - on hold last year. This worked out to an estimated S$1.24 billion in wages lost due to slow and poor service.

It found that 60 per cent of customers are frustrated at having to repeat their issues to multiple people, while 53 per cent are frustrated at being transferred to multiple people and departments.

42 per cent of customers cited waiting on hold as a driver of poor experience and 39 per cent said they were frustrated at waiting for someone to get back.

Among targets of frustration are local telecommunication companies and banks, with some people taking to social media to complain about their customer service.

Associate Professor Sarah Cheah from NUS Business School’s department of management and organisation said the two industries can be subjected to more criticism due to their frequent contact with customers and the nature of calls.

“For banks and telcos, generally, customers are directed to make such calls when they encounter an issue,” she said. “These are more for incident reporting as well as problem reporting.”

“So when customers contact these agents, they are really quite unhappy because they are facing an issue that needs to be solved quite urgently.

“The nature of the call, the expectation from the call as well as the high volume of calls may also (result) in a certain wait time so that can actually translate into a satisfaction rating that tends to be lower than other (sectors).”

So what are customer service standard like in these industries and have they slipped, as some people claim? To find out, CNA went behind the scenes to find out what is driving the complaints and what they are doing about it.

MANAGING HIGH CALL VOLUMES

When CNA visited UOB’s contact centre last week, it was bustling with activity.

Dozens of customer service officers were on the phone, speaking to callers while others chatted online with customers.

The sound of their voices and the clacking of keyboards filled the room. Above their heads, a screen showed the total number of calls the centre had received as well as the average time taken to respond to them.

According to UOB, its incident command centre monitors the volume of customer inquiries via its customer hotline, live chat service and email as well as the number of customer service officers available in real time.

Calls are assigned based on the topic as well as the availability of the customer service officer. This means that the system will assign a call to the officer who has been available for the longest, to ensure that the workload is evenly distributed.

In the event of a spike in customers’ calls, the bank’s head of group technology and operations Lawrence Goh said they have established protocols in place including deploying additional customer service officers to assist with the higher call volume.

For customer service officer Ajaypal Singh, who had answered more than 20 calls since he started his shift three hours earlier, this was considered a “manageable” day.

On average, he handles between 30 to 40 calls per day, which is equivalent to one call every 12-15 minutes. On busy days, this can spike to 60 calls per shift.

“It does happen where we are always on our seat and it's back-to-back calls,” he said.

“It is important to watch out for things like burnout, so I do actually speak to my friends and ask ‘are you okay? Do you need a break?’ So we take turns in that sense, and once we do ... we are able to better manage the call flow.”

Then there are times when customers get agitated, and he has to manage their emotions while trying to resolve their problem.

“Customer service abuse does happen … every now and then, but not too frequently,” said the 25-year-old, adding that some customers might hurl vulgarities.

“Instead of focusing on the customer's abuse and then trying to fight back, (I) will always try to identify the root cause of the problem, which is what (I’m) trained to do.

“I will always remember not to take it to heart and that it is nothing personal. It's more towards the customer just being angry at certain things that have not been done for him.”

“When I face cases like that, it's good to take a breather.

“I would always step out from my desk for a while, drink a bit of water, then take a short walk to calm down, because the next call that I have to take, I have to meet the customer's expectations, and I cannot go in angry or bitter.”

Other customer service agents CNA spoke to described similar situations, with some having to juggle multiple queries from customers at the same time.

“It is quite a challenge because … we have a lot of products so I will need to also handle multiple inquiries ranging from general (queries) to billing and troubleshooting,” said Ms Kong Chiau Ling, a customer care executive at Singtel who handles live chat platforms.

“It's very important for me to stay calm and focused and really listen to the customer … to pinpoint what exactly the customer’s issue is about or his concern, so that I can address that particular issue effectively,” she said, adding that responds to about 20-25 chats per day and can be assigned up to five active chats concurrently.

“I try to put myself in the customer’s shoes so I will try to understand why the customer is being so frustrated … because my priority is to help the customer.”