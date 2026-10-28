Too late, too far, too little choice: Why surplus food apps face challenges matching meals with takers
"They all want merchants near their home, near the office, and at a very steep discount and at a very convenient timing," says the founder of a food rescue app.
SINGAPORE: Picking up bread at a 50 per cent discount on your way home from work might sound easy – but what if it was only for collection after 9pm and it was more than two bus stops away?
Not many people would go through the hassle.
These considerations of time, distance and convenience are among the challenges faced by food apps that are trying to keep edible food from going to waste. Users weigh these factors before deciding whether picking up such food is worth their while.
Last month, parliament passed a motion tabled by the People’s Action Party’s Government Parliamentary Committee for Sustainability and the Environment, calling for efforts to reduce food waste and shore up food resilience in Singapore.
One of its proposals was to strengthen partnerships with society to reduce food waste.
In 2025, Singapore generated 790,000 tonnes of total food waste, which averages to about 128kg of food waste per person annually.
Food rescue has traditionally been led by volunteers, but about a decade ago, apps that help businesses sell food at discounted prices began popping up in Singapore.
Platforms like Yindii and Treatsure give businesses such a channel, while apps like Olio and GoodHood.SG facilitate the redistribution of food and other items without charging recipients.
The apps in this space have reported significant growth, but they face a common challenge in scaling due to mismatches between demand and supply, including where and when food is available.
CONVENIENCE A MAIN FACTOR
I tried out the apps to find out how easy it would be to pick up food on my daily schedule.
On the handful of occasions I used the apps in heartland areas, meals were often not available when I needed them, or they were unsuitable, or simply too far away.
For example, a meal I could have had for dinner was only available at 8pm, which was too late for me. On another occasion, a bundle of bread that I could have saved for breakfast the next day was available, but the bakery was more than a kilometre away.
The few times I did manage to buy food through the apps were when I happened to be near a bakery nearing closing hour on the way home, and could pop by. I also managed to pick up dinner after 8pm but only because work ended late that day.
This was one of the hurdles faced by FoodToo, one of the later entrants to the surplus food redistribution scene.
"They all want merchants near their home, near the office, and at a very steep discount and at a very convenient timing," founder Kelvin Yap said.
These barriers proved too high to overcome for FoodToo, which began winding down in late March, less than a year after it officially launched. It is no longer operating.
Mr Yap, who began developing the platform in 2024, spoke of the challenges that prevented the app from gaining traction. Its roughly 2,200 users and about 65 merchants – a mix of eateries, hawkers and bakeries – towards the end were not enough.
Onboarding larger chain outlets and franchises proved to be a challenge, as they often needed the app to integrate their systems and workflows. But this also meant options around customers were limited, leading to fewer transactions.
Timing and distance were also issues – users were less willing to travel far for food available later in the day.
"If it's 9pm, you would only go somewhere like downstairs, right? Like very close, you wouldn't travel. You won't go beyond one bus stop. Our golden mark is one bus stop," he said.
"So that was where we found that users start dropping off."
A similar platform that has achieved more scale is Yindii, which was founded in Bangkok and launched in Singapore in August 2024.
Businesses list unsold food in surprise bags at discounted prices and customers can pick them up during a collection window.
The app had around 250,000 users by the end of 2025 and close to 400,000 by September this year, head of partnerships Terry Quek said. About 60 per cent of users place repeat orders, with such users accounting for around 95 per cent of all orders.
Despite this, it has also faced the challenge of matching supply with demand in certain areas.
"The better locations are the ones that are in convenient locations, that are near MRT (stations). That will definitely have a higher chance of a higher sell-out rate.
"The ones that are in more (secluded) areas, you require a user to have a car to drive to, then of course the sell-out rate is lower," Mr Quek said.
Yindii is piloting a new delivery service, called Yindii Drop, where surplus products with long shelf lives would be sent to customers.
James Cook University’s Professor of Strategy and Sustainability Adrian Kuah said convenience and the need to achieve sufficient scale and network density were among the key challenges faced by the platforms.
While Singapore has a high population density that can support efficient transportation, the domestic market remains small, so a platform needs substantial participation from merchants and consumers to generate sufficient transaction volume, he added.
While consumers may support reducing food waste, they could still be unwilling to travel far, accept inconvenient collection times, tolerate uncertain product availability, or purchase food perceived as less fresh, he said.
“Consumer convenience – particularly location, collection time, choice and perceived food quality – is therefore an important determinant of consumer demand,” said Prof Kuah.
GROWING NUMBER OF USERS
Treatsure, which connects users to hotels and grocers with surplus food, said consumers and businesses are generally more receptive, which can be seen partly by growing uptake rates.
Treatsure is known for its "buffet-in-a-box", where users pay for a box that they can fill with food from hotel buffets shortly before it ends.
Chief executive and co-founder Preston Wong said that in the app's early years, between 2017 and 2018, it had a few thousand users and about 10 per cent to 20 per cent of food on average was taken by users.
Nearly a decade later, some of its outlets regularly see take-up rates of 70 to 100 per cent.
Mr Wong said Treatsure's user base grew 81 per cent in 2025. "We estimate at least one in four are repeat users and on average, each active user purchases surplus food from us at least two to four times a month," he said.
Mr Wong said that bread and cooked food may be more available towards business closing hours, but less so in the morning, except at hotels that serve bread and pastries for breakfast.
The timing varies by location, with surplus food appearing earlier in areas like Raffles Place or Changi Business Park than in the heartlands, as some places close earlier than others.
Prof Kuah said the unpredictable supply of surplus food and its relatively low transaction value were business hurdles.
“Surplus food has relatively low monetary value and sometimes transporting it creates transaction costs. A S$5 (US$3.90) to S$10 purchase does not leave a great deal of margin for the platform,” Prof Kuah pointed out.
Cost factors such as labour, packaging, technology, payment and logistics can quickly overwhelm any available margin, said Prof Kuah.
WHAT ABOUT FREE FOOD?
The supply-demand challenge persists for apps that are giving away food for free.
Olio, an app that facilitates the free redistribution of food and has been available in Singapore for more than eight years, said demand for food was "extremely high".
More than 200,000 people have joined the app in Singapore, with around 15,000 people using it in the last month.
"The far bigger challenge is encouraging people who have surplus food to take the time to share it," a spokesperson said.
Demand and supply were also not always concentrated in the same areas.
The spokesperson told CNA that Bukit Timah, Tengah, Sembawang and Novena stood out as areas with more food on offer than people picking it up, while Ang Mo Kio, Kallang and Jurong West saw "very high demand relative to supply", often with as many as five people requesting each listing.
Olio also offers slots for volunteers to collect food from the F&B stalls and list it on the app for others to pick up.
GoodHood.SG, a community app focused primarily on the free sharing of items and is not profit-motivated, said about 300 users gave away or collected food through its platform in 2021. By 2025, 8,000 users were sharing food on a regular basis.
The platform estimates that more than 10,000 are involved when subsequent redistribution is included, founder Nigel Teo said.
About 74 per cent are repeat users, with baked goods and desserts the food most commonly given away, followed by prepared meals, then fruits and vegetables.
It partners D2L.sg, a tech social enterprise that focuses on working with suppliers and food-rescue volunteers, while GoodHood.SG provides the technology and community for redistribution.
"We are a platform to foster neighbourliness through simple acts of kindness like freecycling to verified beneficiaries and food rescue," Mr Teo said.
He added that there was plenty of interest and support for the rescue of edible food as it has intrinsic value.
"As more awareness of food rescue happens, the market will eventually, naturally eliminate edible food surplus," he added.
Prof Kuah said the apps that facilitate free-sharing and those selling discounted food have different roles in the ecosystem.
While the former facilitates redistribution between consumers by providing the technology that allows rescued food to be distributed rapidly and locally, the other platforms can potentially recover economic value.
WAS FOOD SAVED?
Another difficulty with measuring the impact of such apps is knowing for certain whether food sold through them would otherwise have been thrown away.
Founder of D2L.sg Lin Qinghui distinguished between the platforms based on the point at which food is redistributed, rather than whether consumers pay for it.
On platforms such as Yindii and Treatsure, food still has economic value to the business and is being offered for sale, while Olio and GoodHood.SG redistribute food that no longer has a value to businesses providing it, she said.
In this light, food sold at a discount on apps would not necessarily qualify as “rescued”, as it is difficult to know what would otherwise have happened to it.
Ms Lin described these platforms as an additional channel for businesses to promote discounted food to consumers, albeit those who are more invested in sustainability.
"The thing is they are still operating within the business opening hours, so it's very hard to say that food waste is reduced because of these apps or platforms," Ms Lin said, adding that the apps appeared more to be helping businesses avoid surplus rather than sell surplus food.
Surplus food from businesses refers to food that remains unsold or unconsumed after operating hours, and could result from overproduction or lower demand.
"I think it is accurate to say that they can potentially help to reduce waste, but it won't really be accurate to say that they are actually rescuing the food," she said.
A meal sold through the app could have gone to waste, but it also could have been bought by another customer, said Ms Lin.
Her experience with D2L.sg underlined the difficulties of scaling the process of diverting food waste to other means.
While D2L.sg started out as a volunteer-led food rescue group, it was eventually formalised into a company to work more closely with businesses and become more financially sustainable, Ms Lin said.
"I realised that in order to scale up our impact, it's really quite impossible to remain as a food rescue group," she said.
D2L.sg now describes itself as a food waste steward, using technology and data to help businesses track their waste and divert different types towards their most appropriate uses.
It also provides clients with data on how and where their food waste is generated, which can help them identify ways to prevent it.
Prof Kuah similarly positions the platforms at different stages along a wider food surplus “cascade” where preventing food surplus remains a priority.
Where edible surplus remains, platforms that sell discounted food could “create a secondary market” by connecting businesses with consumers, he said.
Food that cannot readily be sold can then be redistributed through charities, food banks and community networks, while food no longer suitable for consumption could be diverted in other ways, including composting, and disposal through incineration as a last resort.
But even when food is redistributed, the platforms show that finding willing takers is only one part of the equation.