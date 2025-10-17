Over S$619,000 in outstanding fines recovered from 241 foreign motorists in three-day operation

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities recovered more than S$619,000 (US$478,000) in outstanding fines from 241 foreign motorists during a three-day operation at the land checkpoints.

During the operation from Oct 6 to Oct 8, foreign motorists with outstanding fines were stopped and directed to pay their fines for vehicular and traffic offences when they entered Singapore at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said the authorities in a joint news release on Friday (Oct 17).

The operation was led by the traffic police and supported by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Housing and Development Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency and Urban Redevelopment Authority.

"Singapore takes a serious view of foreign motorists who have committed offences in Singapore and do not settle their fines," said the authorities.

The authorities added that they regularly conduct operations against such foreign motorists.

"Foreign motorists with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry into Singapore," they said.

All motorists must abide by Singapore's laws and drive vehicles that comply with Singapore's vehicle emissions limits, the authorities said.

Foreign motorists are strongly advised to check if they have outstanding fines on the AXS website, they added.