Former operations manager gets jail for collecting nearly S$400,000 in kickbacks from migrant workers

SINGAPORE: A former operations manager at a conservancy company was sentenced to jail on Thursday (Nov 14) after collecting S$396,440 (US$295,000) in kickbacks from migrant workers for years.

Ho Chiak Hock Derrick, 55, was given a 24 weeks' jail sentence after pleading guilty to 20 charges, with 41 other charges taken into account for sentencing.

This is "one of the largest cases of kickbacks" investigated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), according to Mr Adrian Quek, divisional director at the ministry's Foreign Manpower Management Division.

Ho was an operations manager at Lian Cheng Contracting.

The Singaporean illegally collected kickbacks from the migrant workers under his charge for the renewal of their work permits and continued employment at the company.

The amounts collected ranged from S$1,500 to S$15,500 from each worker.

Ho had collected the kickbacks from the workers directly or through his former colleague Rakibul. According to MOM, Ho also used three migrant workers – Shamim, Dhar Newton and Ahamed Rana – to collect the money.

"These migrant workers, who held roles as area supervisors or site managers, have been warned and barred from working in Singapore," said MOM.

In total, he collected kickbacks from 57 migrant workers from 2014 to 2020.

"Lian Cheng’s management was unaware of Ho’s criminal activities, and Ho had acted of his own accord in implementing the collections," added the ministry.

It previously said that it launched investigations into Ho after receiving a tip-off.

"We take a serious view of employers demanding payments from workers as a condition of employment, which is reprehensible and illegal," Mr Quek said.

"MOM will continue to take firm action against errant individuals and companies, including barring them from applying for or renewing work passes."

Migrant workers who believe that they are giving kickbacks can call MOM at 6438 5122 or report the case online. They can also call the Migrant Workers’ Centre at 6536 2692.