SFA recalls two more batches of formula milk products over presence of cereulide toxin

SFA and CDA added that there had been no new cases of individuals who have developed mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure after consuming the affected products since their last update on such cases on Jan 30. They reported three cases at the time, with all three having recovered.

"Currently, there are no definitive clinical laboratory tests available to confirm cereulide poisoning," said the authorities.

"The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA and is conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children."

Those who have bought the affected products should not feed them to their children, and those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly, said SFA and CDA. They added that consumers may contact their point of purchase for product enquiries.

The implicated batches of imported infant formula milk products account for about 5 per cent of Singapore's imported supply and are a "minority" of overall infant formula milk products available in the country, said the authorities.

"For the implicated batches of formula milk product meant for children above one year old, they represent a negligible portion of the overall market supply, with alternative options readily available," they added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the Nature One Dairy product affected by the recall is Nature One Dairy Premium Toddler Milk Formula and not Nature One Dairy Organic Toddler Milk Formula, following a correction from SFA and CDA.