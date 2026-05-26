Foster parents of children with disabilities struggle to get access to health records, medical appointments

SINGAPORE: For the last four years, Claire has been a foster mother to two children with special needs.

Both children have been diagnosed with global developmental delay and require numerous medical appointments, including speech therapy, paediatrician follow-ups, and dental visits.

However, unlike most parents who can book such appointments via the HealthHub mobile app, Claire is unable to do so.

Claire told CNA that she had access to the children’s HealthHub accounts until about the end of 2024, but no longer does.

Over the past year, she had to visit the hospital in person or call the hotline to make appointments, sometimes waiting close to 30 minutes on the phone before securing a slot.

“We used to be able to access their information online, and then somehow it was cancelled and we lost all the information about all the appointments,” she said.

“Everything started coming through SMS, which was very difficult because if you don’t really check in, you’ll miss the appointments.”

Claire is not the only foster parent who faces this issue.

During a parliamentary sitting in April, Nominated Member of Parliament Neo Kok Beng said foster parents did not have access to book medical appointments online and that some do not have access to other information, such as the child’s education. He asked about foster parents’ rights to do so.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development (MSF) Goh Pei Ming said foster parents are issued a letter from MSF that identifies them as the child’s caregiver under the ministry’s fostering scheme.

“This letter facilitates communications between the foster parents and the healthcare professionals to ensure that the medical needs are addressed.

“It also allows them to communicate through the school system to take care of the schooling and educational needs.”