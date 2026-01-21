Is fractional work the fix to Singapore's ageing workforce crunch?

CEO Bryan Lim said this fractional arrangement was not meant as a cost-saving measure, but made sense because Ms Chia's experience was relevant and the fractional model was what she proposed.

"We reviewed the scope and agreed it could be carried out effectively," he said. "Most of our work is operational and requires full-time staffing. Wee Wee's role was one of the few that allowed for flexibility."

Such arrangements remain the exception in BHS Global, where only one other senior position – chief commercial officer – is filled fractionally.

Even as senior employees are among the talents the company wants to engage as it pursues internationalisation, Mr Lim said they are not "aggressively" expanding fractional arrangements for senior hires.

"We are taking a cautious approach because these roles involve highly confidential information such as market developments and strategic initiatives," he said.

Aside from confidentiality, other potential challenges are the unavailability of leaders at the correct times due to scheduling conflicts, and internal fairness and communication questions, said Mr Mullinix.

These are issues that can and should be resolved upfront to avoid mismatched expectations, he said.

The Fractional Directory, also a partner in the Alliance for Action, is running an integration programme to help employers overcome these challenges and design a recruitment process for fractional leaders.

BHS Global's Mr Lim said that while the company is "warming up to the idea" of the fractional model, it still faces challenges in managing expectations.

What was key was to ensure clarity on the scope and deliverables of the job as well as communication, said Mr Lim. "Once that was aligned, the arrangement worked smoothly."

"Beyond this, some employees who are unfamiliar with fractional roles, especially in staff and management functions, find it challenging when responses are not immediate," he said.

"For example, they may need to wait until the next working day when the fractional employee is scheduled to report."

To get around this, Ms Chia said she and her team arrange their face-to-face meetings on the three days a week she is scheduled to be in the office.

If urgent matters crop up on other days, the staff know they can still reach her and it is not the case that she will not take their calls because it is her day off, she said.

"But they would generally be okay because we would have met each other three days a week in the office anyway," she added.

She follows the "rule of no surprises" for any external engagements by seeking permission from BHS Global's management and showing them there is no conflict of interest.

"Full transparency – they know what I'm doing, they know who I'm doing it with, and the kind of hours and demands it will take," she said.

The company has even held her up as an example for other employees to follow in declaring their external engagements, she said.