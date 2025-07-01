Singapore’s semiconductor production gets boost with gallium nitride fabrication facility

“This will support a wide spectrum of the market, from startups to SMEs and MNCs, in their innovation journey,” he added.

Dr Tan said that from mid-2026, NSTIC (GaN) will also increase its scope by offering commercial foundry services.

Students and researchers will get practical experience in working with this high-performance material, he added, noting that it would help build a skilled talent pipeline to power Singapore's future capabilities in gallium nitride technology.

WHAT IS GALLIUM NITRIDE?

Gallium nitride is formed by combining the elements gallium and nitrogen into a crystal-like structure.

The material can operate at higher voltages and generate less heat compared to traditional silicon semiconductors.

Such traits make it an important component for 5G and 6G communications, as well as satellite systems, which will help usher in a new era of efficient and high-performance electronics.

The demand for such systems is projected to grow to US$2.7 billion by 2028, said Dr Tan.

Professor Ng Geok Ing, executive director of NSTIC (GaN), noted that while gallium nitride is two to three times more expensive than silicon right now, it is expected to be more competitive pricing-wise in five years' time once it hits economies of scale.

LOWERING BUSINESS COSTS

Startup owners also said the commercial foundry will help them to save on operating costs.

The price of gallium had risen to their highest since 2011 after China, which accounts for 98 per cent of global gallium production, banned exports of the critical mineral to the United States last year, among other rare earth elements.

Dr Sunil Wickramanayaka, chief executive officer of WaferLead, told CNA that his startup could save between S$6 million and S$10 million on capital investment by working with NSTIC (GaN).

“If you want to make a high-volume production line in Singapore, you need huge capital. But thanks to this NSTIC (GaN) programme, we can share some of the equipment, so we don't need to buy (them),” he said.

He added that it would also help launch their products commercially.

Prof Ng said that the centre will also boost Singapore’s resilience in the semiconductor space by developing its capabilities amid global supply chain disruptions.

He added it would be helpful if Singapore is able to produce its own supply of semiconductor material through the facility.

“Recently with the global situation (of) supply chain disruption, (it is good for Singapore) to have this technology to alleviate (these) supply chain issues,” said Prof Ng.