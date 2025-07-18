DPM Gan Kim Yong to visit the US from Jul 20 to 26

SINGAPORE: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be visiting the United States from Sunday (Jul 20) to next Saturday to deepen ties and discuss areas of cooperation.

In a press release on Friday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that he will visit New York next Monday before heading to Washington, DC the day after, where he will stay until the end of his trip.

"The visit will build on and keep up the robust and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US," said MTI.

This includes the "substantive and mutually beneficial economic and commercial relationship" that Singapore and the US share, MTI added.

During the visit, MTI said that Mr Gan will meet US Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress and business and private-sector representatives.

Mr Gan will also participate in a business roundtable organised by the US Chamber of Commerce to discuss international and regional economic developments as well as opportunities for future collaboration between US and Singapore companies.

He will be accompanied on his visit by officials from MTI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Singapore and the US are major trade and investment partners. Despite this, Singapore is still subject to the baseline 10 per cent tariff rate announced by US President Donald Trump on Apr 2.

Mr Gan currently leads a task force set up in April to help businesses and workers address immediate uncertainties arising from the tariffs, strengthen resilience and adapt to a new economic landscape.