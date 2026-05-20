Gardenia to shift bakery production from Singapore to Malaysia; 141 employees retrenched

SINGAPORE: Bread manufacturer Gardenia is shifting its bakery production from Singapore to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, resulting in the retrenchment of 141 employees at its Pandan Loop facility.

The company said on Wednesday (May 20) that the move is part of ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency and remain competitive amid an increasingly challenging global environment.

Production at the Pandan Loop manufacturing facility will cease on Jun 30.

"Gardenia informed employees of the decision at an internal meeting this morning and said affected staff will receive the appropriate notice period and support in line with local regulations and guidelines,” the company said in a media release.

"The company is also considering eligible employees for suitable roles within the group’s network of operations where possible."

Gardenia added that Singapore, where it will continue to have about 250 employees after the transition, will remain the company's central hub for key functions such as brand management, product development, quality and regulatory oversight, daily distribution and supply chain operations.

Its Singapore team will also continue to oversee quality governance and ensure compliance with requirements set by the Singapore Food Agency and the Health Promotion Board.