Why some food manufacturers stay in Singapore even as costs push production abroad

SINGAPORE: For frozen food manufacturer Tee Yih Jia, producing spring roll skins and roti prata in Singapore is a point of pride as well as a business strategy.

Over the years, the homegrown company behind the Spring Home brand has shifted more labour-intensive production to facilities in China and Malaysia, where cost structures are more competitive and better suited for scale-driven manufacturing, general manager Laureen Goi told CNA.

But the firm has also kept some production in Singapore for strategic reasons – the country’s brand name, access to foreign markets and stable regulatory environment.

These are some of the reasons why food producers are adding higher-skilled jobs in Singapore even as manufacturing moves out to the region, according to industry players.

It comes as household names have undergone recent shake-ups.

In March, beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng – better known as Yeo’s – and Tiger Beer brewer Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) Singapore announced they will wind down some operations here. Yeo’s laid off 25 workers after moving all can manufacturing to Malaysia, while 130 jobs will be affected at APB Singapore as it scales down brewing operations by end-2027.

Yet from 2022 to 2025, Singapore’s food manufacturing sector as a whole exceeded a projection of 2,500 higher value-added jobs, according to Enterprise Singapore. This was achieved through the creation of new roles, workforce transformation and advancing research and development, said Ms Sharon Tay, the agency’s director of food manufacturing and agritech.