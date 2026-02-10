More European, North Asian MNCs eyeing Singapore as manufacturing base: Industry body

SINGAPORE: More multinational companies (MNCs) from Europe and North Asia are looking to set up bases in Singapore, amid efforts to expand their footprint across Southeast Asia.

According to the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), many of these firms are working with local companies to support their regional growth, drawn by Singapore’s strong ecosystem and capabilities in advanced manufacturing.

But with tariffs remaining a key concern, the association said firms need stronger support to navigate the uncertainty while staying competitive.

This comes amid the manufacturing industry being a main driver of Singapore’s gross domestic product growth for 2025, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday (Feb 10).

The ministry noted that, in particular, the electronics cluster of the manufacturing sector and the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector grew robustly on account of strong artificial intelligence-related electronics demand.