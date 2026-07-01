S$55 million Good Class Bungalow seized in connection with Nvidia chip movement case
The police issued a prohibition of disposal order against the GCB and seized S$1 million of funds in bank accounts as part of their investigations, which have resulted in additional charges for the four people allegedly involved.
SINGAPORE: The police have seized a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) valued at around S$55 million (US$42.4 million) and around S$1 million of funds in connection with a fraud conspiracy, the police said on Wednesday (Jul 1). The case has been linked to the movement of Nvidia chips in contravention of US export controls.
CNA understands that the GCB is located at 12 Chee Hoon Avenue.
The police issued a prohibition of disposal order against the GCB and seized funds in bank accounts as part of investigations, which have resulted in additional charges for the four people alleged to be involved.
The case involves three men - Aaron Woon Guo Jie, Alan Wei Zhaolun, and Chinese national Li Ming - who were charged on Feb 27, 2025, with fraud by false representation in relation to purchases of servers.
Woon and Wei were originally handed one charge over criminal conspiracy to commit fraud on suppliers of servers, Dell and Super Micro, involving about US$250 million.
Wei was also handed two charges of money laundering, while Woon was charged with one count of money laundering.
Investigations revealed that Li falsely represented that a company he controlled - Luxuriate Your Life - would hold and lease to other companies the servers intended to be purchased from Super Micro.
The amount in his alleged offences was around US$140 million, said the prosecution during a further mention of the cases at the time.
Li was also charged with abetting another person to secure access without authority to a bank account held by another company.
The three were among nine people arrested during raids by the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs in February 2025, after media reports stated that intermediaries in the country were involved in the illegal movement of Nvidia chips to China, bypassing US export controls.
On Apr 2, 2026, Jenny Lim was also charged with one count of being part of a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to this investigation.
She was accused of conspiring with Woon and Wei to falsely represent to Dell that its servers would be supplied to Aperia International, although the company was not the end user.
At the time of the case, Wei, Lim and Woon were key officers of three companies - Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech and Aperia Cloud Services, collectively known as Aperia Group.
CHARGES AGAINST LIM, WOON, WEI AND APERIA GROUP
These three companies, along with Luxuriate Your Life, also face fraud offences, which is the first instance of corporate entities being prosecuted in relation to these investigations, police said on Wednesday.
The new fraud charges allege that Wei, Lim and Woon engaged in a conspiracy to commit fraud relating to the purchase of servers from three suppliers: Dell, Super Micro Computer, and Asus.
The charges assert that between November 2023 and February 2025, the trio falsely represented in communications to these suppliers that one of the Aperia Group companies would be the end-user of the servers.
Lim and Woon were each handed seven new charges, while Wei will face seven new charges on Jul 6.
Given that the representations were made by Wei, Lim and Woon in their capacities as key officers of the Aperia Group companies, the companies will also be facing a total of eight charges of fraud by false representation on Jul 6.
Lim and Woon have also been handed fresh money laundering charges for each acquiring about S$1.2 million in their personal bank accounts, which in part represents benefits from criminal conduct amounting to about S$1 million.
Wei will be facing one new count of money laundering charges on Jul 6 for converting property of about S$55 million, representing in part benefits from criminal conduct amounting to around S$38 million for the purchase of a GCB.
CHARGES AGAINST LI AND LUXURIATE YOUR LIFE
The new fraud charge against Li is for committing fraud in communications with Super Micro in November 2023, where he is alleged to have falsely represented that he was an employee of Luxuriate Your Life.
As the representations were made by Li in his capacity as the controller of Luxuriate Your Life, the company faces two charges for fraud by false representation.
Li also faces two new charges: one count for being a knowing party of the carrying on of Luxuriate Your Life’s business in Singapore for a fraudulent purpose, and another for abetting the director of another company to omit exercising reasonable diligence in the discharge of his duties as the company’s director.
If convicted of fraud, all four accused may face up to 20 years’ jail or a fine, or both.
If convicted of money laundering, Wei, Woon and Lim may face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000 or both.
If convicted of being a knowing party to the carrying on of a business for a fraudulent purpose, Li faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine of up to S$15,000 or both.
For abetting another person to secure access without authority to a bank account held by another company, Li faces up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.
For abetting the director of another company to omit to exercise reasonable diligence in the discharge of his duties as that company’s director, Li may face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000 and may be disqualified from acting as a director or taking part in the management of a company for up to five years.
Each company being charged faces the same punishment in the form of a fine for each charge of fraud.