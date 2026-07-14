Singapore's economy grew 5.7% in Q2, easing from 6.3% in previous quarter: Advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore's economy grew 5.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, slightly slower than the 6.3 per cent growth reported in the first three months of the year, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released on Tuesday (Jul 14).

The manufacturing sector grew 12.2 per cent, accelerating from an 8 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's economy grew 1.1 per cent, extending the 1.3 per cent growth in the first quarter of the year.

Advance estimates are largely computed from data in the first two months of the quarter, April and May in this case. They are intended as an early indicator and may be revised later when more data is available.



