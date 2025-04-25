GE2025: SM Teo Chee Hean turns up in Aljunied GRC, lends support to PAP team

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is retiring from politics and not contesting this General Election, made an unexpected appearance in Workers' Party stronghold Aljunied GRC on Friday morning (Apr 25).

Mr Teo fronted a media interview with the Aljunied candidates representing the People’s Action Party (PAP), calling them a “young strong team”.

The PAP slate comprises Serangoon branch chair Chan Hui Yuh, 48; unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo, 37; managing director of urban planning consultancy Daniel Liu, 40; company director Adrian Ang, 41; and dental surgeon Faisal Abdul Aziz, 37.

Mr Teo emphasised that the five have diverse experiences and expertise.

"They want to represent you in parliament. They want to propose constructive ideas, not just to oppose, and they are ready to do so," he said.

When asked if he was there to guide the PAP Aljunied team or he will be visiting other constituencies, he said: "They invited me over and I'm very happy to support them, because I know them, and they are good people and they will work hard for the residents."