GE2025: PPP calls for policy changes to lower cost of living in second rally, including scrapping GST on essential items

SINGAPORE: Candidates from the People's Power Party (PPP) called for policy changes that would help Singaporeans deal with the rising cost of living, during the party's second rally of the election season on Saturday (Apr 26).

Addressing a crowd at Yio Chu Kang Stadium within Ang Mo Kio GRC, several candidates from the opposition party, such as Mdm Arbaah Haroun and party chairman Derrick Sim, urged the government to scrap the goods and services tax (GST) for basic necessities and raise MediSave withdrawal limits, among other measures.

All 10 candidates from PPP were present at the three-hour long rally, which was again hosted and led by secretary-general Goh Meng Seng.

The PPP is fielding 10 candidates in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Tampines GRC.

Both its teams are facing multiple opponents. Mr Goh himself is leading his team of five in the four-way battle for Tampines GRC, while PPP's Ang Mo Kio GRC team is going up against the People's Action Party and the Singapore United Party.