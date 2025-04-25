GE2025: 'I will put up a good fight,' says Darryl Lo, independent candidate for Radin Mas SMC

SINGAPORE: Did you know that there are 1,097 lamp-posts in Radin Mas SMC? Independent candidate Darryl Lo and his team of 12 volunteers have been using technological tools to plan which ones to place his posters on.

"If given the chance to serve in Radin Mas, I'll bring in a lot of tech solutions," said the 28-year-old on Friday (Apr 25), adding that he can use technology to manage Meet-The-People sessions and handle emails from residents more efficiently.

The Singapore Management University law graduate is contesting the Radin Mas single-seat ward in a three-way race against People’s Action Party incumbent Melvin Yong and People's Alliance for Reform candidate Kumar Appavoo.

When asked how he and his small team would manage the town, Mr Lo said his priority, if elected, is to recruit more volunteers. “I hope to convert those votes into real supporters on the ground, and also open up to volunteers around Singapore.”

Mr Lo said he also wants to get “a lot of good people on our side” to build a grassroots network. Charity donation drives are part of the plan, and the proceeds would go to three groups – seniors, students and the less fortunate who live in Radin Mas.

On Friday around lunchtime, he approached table after table at coffee shops at Blocks 109 and 112 Bukit Purmei Road. Armed with fliers, he spoke in English, Mandarin and even Cantonese to mostly older residents dining or manning the shops nearby.

"I want to be the representative for Radin Mas," he told them. While some simply nodded or wished him well, many paused to hear him out as he explained his decision to run as an independent candidate for the single-seat ward.

One resident who stopped to talk said she heard that someone who lives in Bukit Purmei will contest the election – and she knew exactly which block. "That's me!" Mr Lo replied.

Another resident, watching Mr Lo walk the ground solo, remarked to journalists: "He should find some people to help him. Doing this by himself is tough."

THANKS, BUT NO DONATIONS

After his candidacy was confirmed on Wednesday, Mr Lo told reporters that he was running everything as a “one-man team”, including managing his own campaign, posters, flyers and banners.

While his campaign has drawn attention from across Singapore, with some offering donations, Mr Lo has turned them down. “I made the promise that I’m not receiving any single donation from anyone,” he said then.

“I chose to stand as an independent candidate because I really wanted to do it on my own and based on my own best efforts.”

It was initially difficult to get assentors and seconders to vouch for him, he told reporters on Nomination Day. He also acknowledged it would be challenging for him to find speakers or organise a rally on his own. Instead, he plans to hold an online rally on his Instagram page.