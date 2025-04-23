GE2025: No party, no problem as independent candidates gear up for battle
Two independent candidates - Jeremy Tan and Darryl Lo - will be contesting the General Election on May 3.
SINGAPORE: The year 2020 marked a turning point for Mr Jeremy Tan.
This was when his mother was diagnosed with stage three cancer and a number of his family members lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year later, the 34-year-old sold his company and started to "look for policies" that he could improve on.
"After doing the extensive research ... I realised that the only way I can change this is to run for politics," he told CNA on Tuesday (April 23).
"This is not a thing where you can just be an activist. You can go into the legislature to change things."
Mr Tan was on Wednesday confirmed as an independent candidate for Mountbatten SMC where he will face off against People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Gho Sze Kee.
"What motivated me is that the next generation looks like they will be worse off than the current or previous generation," he said.
He is not the only independent candidate who will contest the upcoming General Election, with Mr Darryl Lo Kar Keong also making the cut as a candidate for Radin Mas SMC.
Mr Lo will face incumbent Melvin Yong from the People’s Action Party (PAP) as well as People’s Alliance for Reform’s (PAR) Kumar Appavoo.
According to his social media, the Singapore Management University (SMU) law graduate grew up in Bukit Purmei. Mr Lo said in a video that he was stepping up to contest in the single-seat constituency as he believes “more diverse voices” in parliament can lead to better discussions and policies.
A "ONE-MAN TEAM"
Both candidates said they are undeterred by the fact that they do not have the backing of a political party.
"I'll be able to attract the best quality volunteers that are not beholden to any party," said Mr Tan.
"The value of the independent MP is to go there and be a catch-all, to actually go and see the policies that are the worst and most inconvenient to speak about ... Because I have no affiliation, I can speak about anything freely. And that's a plus."
Mr Tan has set up a website where he has laid out, among other things, his reasons for wanting to run and proposed policies.
When asked why Mountbatten, his answer is simple. “I live 600 metres outside of Mountbatten ... To be a good MP, I believe I must be close to my residents," he said.
On his website, Mr Tan encourages Mountbatten residents to reach out to him to discuss concerns and ideas to make the SMC better.
He states that he has a "48-hour commitment" for emails, and "15-minute slots" for phone calls, with constituents able to book slots.
Mr Tan is also a big proponent of bitcoin, having "studied" the cryptocurrency as a potential hedge against US dollar irresponsibility.
He goes into further detail on his website, using the moniker "Encik Bitcoin" and calling it an "inflation-proof" asset. Among his proposed policies if elected is for a Singapore dollar denominated Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) to be established as a form of savings protection for Singaporeans.
Speaking to reporters shortly after his candidacy was confirmed, Mr Lo told reporters that he was running everything as a “one-man team”, including managing his own campaign, posters, flyers and banners.
Despite this being a challenge, the 28-year-old has also received positive comments from people living in different parts of Singapore, with some even offering to donate for his campaign.
But he has refused the offers, saying: “I made the promise that I’m not receiving any single donation from anyone.
“I chose to stand as an independent candidate because I really wanted to do it on my own and based on my own best efforts.”
Mr Lo pointed to the issue of part-time Members of Parliament (MPs), saying that there were many issues that residents were facing that could be better addressed if MPs carried out their duties full-time instead.
"NO SKELETONS IN MY CLOSET"
Running as an independent is, however, not without its challenges, with Mr Lo admitting that it was initially “very difficult” for him to get assentors and seconders on board to vouch for him.
“Their names will be on the posters outside so everyone can scrutinise their names, their NRICs. So a lot of people are afraid to align themselves with me.”
But he stressed to them that he was an independent candidate, similar to civil servants who do not belong to any political parties, and was able to convince nine people to support his nomination.
On public scrutiny, Mr Lo said he felt nervous as this was his first time speaking publicly.
“I’ve not taken leadership courses on how to speak in public, but I hope that people can see that I’m actually sincere, that I really try my best at expressing myself,” he said.
“I have no skeletons in my closet. You can do all the research you want. For the longest time, I (was) just a nobody.”
The SMU graduate acknowledged that it would be a challenge for him to find speakers or organise a rally on his own. Instead, he would opt for an online rally on his Instagram page.
Unlike Mr Lo, Mr Tan faces the prospect of a direct battle with Ms Gho and he said that he is "thankful" that the PAR opted against fielding a candidate there.
PAR secretary-general Lim Tean had staked a claim on Mountbatten SMC earlier in the month, when he said it would field 14 candidates in seven constituencies in the upcoming polls.
Asked if he felt that he could beat Ms Gho, Mr Tan said: "When you play, you play to win."