GE2025: Election not just about who wins more seats, but who we want to be, says PM Wong in final night of rallies

SINGAPORE: After nine frenzied days of campaigning that saw 20 People’s Action Party (PAP) rallies held across the island, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (May 1) sought to distil for voters what it all comes down to as they soon head to the polls.

"This election is not just about who wins more seats. Your vote is a vote of what we believe in, who we want to be, what kind of Singapore we want," said Mr Wong, who is also secretary-general of the PAP.

Mr Wong was speaking at Yusof Ishak Secondary School for a rally in Punggol GRC, after giving another rally speech in Sengkang on a hectic night as all parties pressed home their final pitches ahead of Cooling-off Day on Friday. Mr Wong also spoke at the May Day Rally in the morning.

In his speech at the Punggol GRC rally, Mr Wong urged Singaporeans to choose unity over division, integrity over half-truths, and action over posturing.

“Let’s choose Singapore and build our future together,” he said.

Mr Wong said that no party - including the PAP - is perfect.

“We make mistakes. But we have always been upfront with you. We own up. We learn. We improve,” he said.

“Through it all, every step of the way, we put Singaporeans at the centre of everything we do. We don’t just take the easy road. We don’t just offer sweet and easy promises.

“We are prepared to take the hard road – so long as it is the right and responsible thing to do.”

Mr Wong acknowledged that the WP now has what it calls its safe seats, in the words of one of its own candidates, while battling it out in “hotly contested” constituencies in Punggol and elsewhere.

“Some may well make a breakthrough - I don’t know - but if they do, they will add to the opposition presence in the next parliament,” Mr Wong said.

Mr Wong did not name the WP candidate who talked about the safe seats, but its Punggol candidate Harpreet Singh had said in an Apr 11 interview with national broadsheet The Straits Times that he did not want to be “parachuted anywhere safe”.

On the other hand, Mr Wong highlighted that the PAP teams in hotly contested GRCs this election are helmed by experienced ministers alongside new candidates who could be future leaders.

This comes after the retirement of experienced ministers like current President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, former Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and former Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

“I have made a great effort to bring in new blood in this election … but the new faces will take time to develop and grow, before they can take on leadership positions,” Mr Wong said.

“Now what happens if we were to lose a few ministers in this election – and we’re not just talking one or two, but possibly three or four … If I lose another four in this election – that’s eight ministers.”

Mr Wong rejected the WP’s assertion that it can do the same job of ministers at a cheaper price, stressing that ministers would have accrued years of policymaking experience, ground engagements and personal relationships with foreign counterparts.

“How would any new backbencher be able to come in immediately and do the work at the same level?” he asked.

“Ultimately, you will weaken ourselves - Singaporeans - at a time when Singapore is facing a very serious and growing challenge,” Mr Wong said.

While voting for the PAP will not elect the “contrarian voice” the opposition will surely make in parliament, Mr Wong said, it will give Singaporeans a “dedicated and experienced team” serving them both on the ground and in parliament.

“Importantly, you will have capable leaders in government who will help steer Singapore safely through this storm and take our country forward,” he said.