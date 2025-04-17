GE2025: Former NMP Raj Joshua Thomas will not run in upcoming election

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Raj Joshua Thomas has announced that he will not stand in the upcoming General Election.

"A lot has been said since I stepped down as an NMP. I have listened to these views and appreciate them. I acknowledge that many of them are fair, even if I do not agree with all of them," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 17).

"I will not be running in the upcoming general elections.

"I have instead been spending time on the ground, and would like to earn my stripes first."

Mr Thomas was one of two NMPs – the other being Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi – who resigned on Feb 14, fuelling talk that they could contest in the upcoming election, which will be held on May 3.

Mr Thomas subsequently joined the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and Dr Syed Harun has since confirmed that he is a potential candidate for the PAP.

Dr Syed Harun is likely to contest in Nee Soon GRC, where he has been seen walking the ground.

Mr Thomas was first appointed as an NMP in January 2021 and was reappointed in July 2023, together with Dr Syed Harun and seven others.

In his resignation letter, Mr Thomas said that he remained dedicated to serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of his abilities.

"I am contemplating doing so in a different way, in which it would be appropriate for me to resign as an NMP at this time," he wrote.