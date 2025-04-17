GE2025: Former NMP Raj Joshua Thomas will not run in upcoming election
Mr Thomas was one of two Nominated Members of Parliament – the other being Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi – who resigned on Feb 14, fuelling talk that they stand for election.
SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Raj Joshua Thomas has announced that he will not stand in the upcoming General Election.
"A lot has been said since I stepped down as an NMP. I have listened to these views and appreciate them. I acknowledge that many of them are fair, even if I do not agree with all of them," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 17).
"I will not be running in the upcoming general elections.
"I have instead been spending time on the ground, and would like to earn my stripes first."
Mr Thomas was one of two NMPs – the other being Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi – who resigned on Feb 14, fuelling talk that they could contest in the upcoming election, which will be held on May 3.
Mr Thomas subsequently joined the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and Dr Syed Harun has since confirmed that he is a potential candidate for the PAP.
Dr Syed Harun is likely to contest in Nee Soon GRC, where he has been seen walking the ground.
Mr Thomas was first appointed as an NMP in January 2021 and was reappointed in July 2023, together with Dr Syed Harun and seven others.
In his resignation letter, Mr Thomas said that he remained dedicated to serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of his abilities.
"I am contemplating doing so in a different way, in which it would be appropriate for me to resign as an NMP at this time," he wrote.
Several former NMPs took issue with the idea of an NMP resigning and going on to join a political party and stand in an election, though others interviewed by CNA did not.
Red Dot United's party chief Ravi Philemon also spoke out against such a move, questioning if it was "ethically right" to do so.
Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, however, said that the Constitution expressly provides for NMPs to join political parties after they resign from their positions.
Mr Thomas added in his Facebook post that he is "grateful to the many people who reached out with (their) support".
"I will do my best to keep and build on your trust and confidence in me. Happy to share about what I will be doing after the elections," he said.
"There are serious headwinds that Singapore faces. My view is that we need a strong government and a nimble parliament to lead us through. Let's consider these issues and our options carefully, and vote wisely."
In response to a request for comment from CNA, Mr Thomas said: "The new PAP candidates have just been announced by PM. Let's focus on them and the value they bring to the PAP team, as well as the key (election) issues.
"I will be happy to share more after the elections."