GE2025: Maliki Osman to be replaced by PAP new face Hazlina Abdul Halim on East Coast slate

SINGAPORE: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman announced that he will not be contesting in East Coast GRC in the coming General Election, and that his spot in the constituency will be taken by People’s Action Party new face Mdm Hazlina Abdul Halim.

He said this to reporters on Saturday (Apr 12) at the sidelines of a walkabout in Bedok North, which is part of East Coast GRC, where Dr Maliki serves as a Member of Parliament (MP).

When asked if he is retiring from politics, Dr Maliki said: “I’ve never mentioned that I’m retiring. I think the message today is that I’m not going to stand as part of the new East Coast GRC team."

“Hazlina will be the new member here. Where I stand, what I do afterwards, you’ll get the information when the time comes.”

“I ask the residents of East Coast GRC to give (Mdm Hazlina) their support as I will give her mine so she will be able to build on the work we have done,” he added.

Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, currently helms the Siglap ward in East Coast GRC.

Also present during the walkabout on Saturday morning were fellow East Coast GRC MPs: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan.

Current Marine Parade GRC MP Edwin Tong and People’s Action Party (PAP), Mdm Hazlina and another PAP new face Mr Goh Pei Ming, were also seen accompanying the MPs.