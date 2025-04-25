GE2025: What the main political parties have to say about immigration in their manifestos

SINGAPORE: As it has over the years, immigration continues to be a hot-button issue among some Singaporeans. It is thus no surprise that political parties contesting the May 3 General Election are offering a range of policy ideas related to the matter.

CNA takes a look at key proposals put forth by the five parties contesting the most seats and which have issued their manifestos. The People’s Alliance for Reform, which is contesting the joint-fourth highest number of seats, has not released its manifesto.

PEOPLE'S ACTION PARTY

The PAP's manifesto does not have a section that specifically and directly addresses immigration. But it states to strengthen cohesion, it will enhance integration efforts.

WORKERS’ PARTY

WP's also does not have a section specifically and directly addressing immigration. But it lists recommendations to better integrate Singaporeans' foreign spouses, and reduce over-reliance on foreign labour.

The party proposes that the Immigration and Customs Authority (ICA) publish and utilise a "structured, points-based" system outlining the residency criteria for foreign spouses, which will also increase the transparency of immigration processes.

It also recommends ICA disclose the broad reasons for rejection of various residency and citizenship applications.

On the labour front, WP suggests that the renewal of work passes in "key industries" should be subject to employers demonstrating that there has been effective skills transfer to local workers. It also calls for a new type of fixed-term work pass for specific industries.

RED DOT UNITED

RDU’s manifesto does not address immigration policies specifically, but the party has related policy suggestions.

⁠One is to restrict permanent residents and new citizens of less than 10 years – except those who have completed National Service – from purchasing resale flats with less than 79 years of lease remaining.

⁠RDU also proposes that for housing eligibility, to regard naturalised citizens as natural-born citizens if they have been citizens for 10 years; PRs and citizens for a combined total of 10 years; or have completed NS.

PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY

The PSP does not address immigration directly either, but has several proposals related to Singapore's foreign workforce.

It recommends introducing a quota on Employment Pass (EP) holders on a per-company basis, with smaller companies allowed to hire a larger proportion of EP holders.

Strengthening the Fair Consideration Framework to give more protection to Singaporean workers also comes up. The framework requires companies to advertise for a local employee before they hire a foreign worker.

PSP also calls for imposing a levy on EP holders to further "level the playing field" between locals and foreigners.

SINGAPORE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

SDP similarly has put out suggestions related to immigration, such as to put Singaporeans first in the workforce by implementing a talent track scheme. This would ensure that only foreign professionals whose skills and credentials are rigorously verified may work in Singapore, according to the party.

It recommends policy reforms to retain Singaporean talent and raise the total fertility rate, to address emigration rates.

And tangentially, it proposes to abolish the Ethnic Integration Policy and remove race identification on National Registration Identity Cards, which the SDP described as “policies that entrench ethnic and other differences”.

Additional reporting: Nicole Lam, Ang Hwee Min, Abigail Ng, Louisa Tang