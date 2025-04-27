GE2025: Mayors remain important as they 'aggregate' district needs, seek resources, says PAP's Denise Phua

SINGAPORE: Mayors in Singapore do not "take over" the role of an MP or grassroots advisor, but instead function as a "regional role" as constituencies might lack the resources to tackle certain issues on their own, said Mayor for the Central district Denise Phua on Sunday (Apr 27).

Ms Phua, a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Jalan Besar GRC in the 2025 General Election, is one of five mayors in Singapore.

Each mayor heads the Community Development Council (CDC) of a particular district: South West, South East, Central, North West and North East.

"We operate actually as a regional office ... really looking at the entire district, so that CDCs and the mayors are able to aggregate the needs of the district, find some common areas," she told reporters during a walkabout at Upper Boon Keng Market, in response to a question about the relevance of mayors.

This comes after the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) at its rally on Saturday evening called to abolish mayor positions in Singapore.

The party's candidate for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Jufri Salim said mayors' salaries could be used to support seniors and students, provide housing grants and fund mental health services.

Mayors earn S$660,000 (US$502,200) a year, according to a White Paper on ministerial salaries in 2012. The sum hasn't changed since.