GE2025: Singapore Democratic Party launches Sembawang town plan at third rally

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday (Apr 26) launched its plan for Sembawang, including co-working spaces in the town and storage spaces in void decks for residents.

Speaking at a rally at Evergreen Primary School on Saturday night, SDP's Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) candidate Dr James Gomez laid out the plans for the town and said residents have been facing "unresolved issues".

"The SDP's way, or we like to call it the people's way, recognises that infrastructure alone, without the inclusion of the community or the heart, is meaningless," he added.

"For SDP, a town is more than concrete and corridors, it's about community, dignity, and shared purpose."

Eight people spoke at the rally, including SDP's candidates in Sembawang and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs, party chairman Paul Tambyah and party chief Chee Soon Juan.

The school is in Sembawang West SMC, where Dr Chee is in a straight fight with the People's Action Party's (PAP) Ms Poh Li San.

In the party's third rally in as many days, Dr Chee also addressed comments from Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Ms Poh about him moving to Sembawang West SMC from Bukit Batok SMC.

He invited both PAP candidates to breakfast on Sunday morning and asked them to "turn their attention back to the issues" that voters care about.