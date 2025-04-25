GE2025: SDP says current influx of foreigners 'unsustainable', calls for PM Wong to state 'optimal population size'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said on Friday (Apr 25) that the current influx of foreigners is "unsustainable" and that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong must give a clear plan on "what he sees as the optimal population size for Singapore".

“He cannot just give us motherhood statements, like we must welcome foreigners but we will carefully manage the inflow. No, this is a straw man argument,” said SDP chief Chee Soon Juan.

He said the SDP was not saying it wanted “to close our doors” or sought “zero immigration”.

"What we are saying is that the sheer volume that we’re letting in foreigners is hurting this country. And it is unsustainable," added Dr Chee.

SDP's leaders and General Election candidates were speaking on Friday at Beacon Primary School in Bukit Panjang Single Member Constituency (SMC). It was the only election rally of the night and SDP's second this election.

SDP chairman Paul Tambyah is taking on the incumbent Mr Liang Eng Hwa of the People's Action Party (PAP) in the constituency.

Many of those who spoke on Friday also defended Dr Chee’s move to Sembawang West SMC – something that was questioned by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung the night before.

SDP is fielding 11 candidates in four constituencies this General Election – Bukit Panjang SMC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC.

IMMIGRATION

SDP has laid out its position on immigration in its manifesto. It wants to put Singaporeans first in the workforce with a “talent track scheme” to ensure that “only foreign professionals whose skills and credentials are rigorously verified may work in Singapore”.

On Friday night, Dr Chee stressed that the SDP is not “anti-foreigner”.

“As Singaporeans, we do not demonise our guests, we do not dehumanise them. We are better than that, because we are Singaporeans. We will treat every individual in Singapore, citizen or not, with respect, with kindness and with dignity.

“It is not the foreigner whom we are fighting against. It is the irrational, the irresponsible immigration policy of the PAP that we are questioning.”

He said immigration was an “existential problem” in Singapore.

“If we continue to allow the PAP to bring in more and more foreigners, our problems of mental health, cost of living, overcrowding, environmental degradation and overall quality of life are all going to worsen.”

If elected, SDP Members of Parliament (MPs) would work with the government to assimilate and build unity with new citizens and foreigners in Singapore, Dr Chee said.

“But that does not give the PAP licence to keep on increasing the number of foreigners into the country. We must be more judicious, more sensible in our immigration policy.”