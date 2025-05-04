GE2025: ‘Opposition unity is an illusion,’ says NSP after suffering heavy losses in multi-cornered fights

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) will be "more aggressive and vocal" when it comes to dealing with other opposition parties in future, its secretary-general Spencer Ng said on Saturday (May 3).

“In this particular GE, opposition unity is an illusion,” he said, speaking to reporters in a rented house on Jervois Road after sample counts for its two contested constituencies were announced.

“We are not going to abide by … gentlemen rules anymore, since the opposition party has used this as an excuse to walk over us."

NSP entered into multi-cornered fights in Sembawang and Tampines GRCs in the May 3 polls, after other opposition parties staked late claims following electoral boundary changes. It had contested both constituencies in the previous election.

This time, the party received a mere 2.32 per cent of votes in Sembawang GRC, which saw a three-way contest. The People’s Action Party (PAP) won with 67.75 per cent of the vote, while the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) received 29.93 per cent.

In the hotly-contested Tampines GRC, where four parties fielded candidates in, the NSP only garnered 0.18 per cent of the vote. The PAP retained the constituency with 52.02 per cent of the vote share, while the Workers’ Party (WP) secured 47.37 per cent and the People’s Power Party (PPP) took 0.43 per cent.

INCREASINGLY CROWDED OPPOSITION LANDSCAPE

As both NSP teams failed to clinch at least 12.5 per cent of the votes, their candidates will lose their election deposits.

But Mr Ng said it was a “small sacrifice”. Calling the results “surprising”, he said voters have rejected a more “centralised and moderate” party like the NSP, opting instead for more “radical” parties.

“Because of the political leanings that we have, maybe we are too moderate.”

In a statement after the final results were announced, the NSP said it knew that contesting in Sembawang and Tampines would be a challenge, given that they would be multi-cornered fights.

“We knew that in an increasingly crowded opposition landscape, our voice risked being overshadowed,” said the party.

“But we chose to stand firm — not for ourselves, but for the voters we have never walked away from.”

In the statement, the NSP called for greater mutual respect and coordination between opposition parties.

The party also said it did not contest for the sake of ambition.

“We contested because we believe Singapore deserves better than a two-party system, better than last-minute decisions, and better than being left without choice,” said the statement.

“Throughout this campaign, we focused on what matters most to Singaporeans: the rising cost of living, housing pressures, job security, and the dignity of our elderly.

“But we also raised what few dared to: the need for deeper reform in our parliamentary system — to ensure that every voice, not just the loudest, is heard.”

In its manifesto, the NSP called for the removal of goods and services tax (GST) on essentials, mandatory National Service for eligible new male citizens, and setting fixed dates to hold elections.

WILL CONTINUE TO WALK THE GROUND

Despite the party’s heavy losses, Mr Ng said there are “no regrets”.

“The original purpose is to serve the residents and to champion for them,” he noted, adding that the results do not reflect the efforts that his team has put in over the years.

The party fared worse than it did in the previous election.

In GE2020, the NSP faced the PAP in straight fights for both constituencies. Then, it received 32.71 per cent of votes in Sembawang and 33.59 per cent in Tampines.

The party said in its statement early Sunday morning that it will continue to walk the ground and speak up for residents “not just during elections, but every day after”.

“Because the work of building a fairer, kinder, and more inclusive Singapore does not begin or end at the ballot box,” said the party, adding that it will reflect on the results and regroup before moving forward.